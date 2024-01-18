Explained: Who Are The Baloch Liberation Front, The Outfit That Pakistan Bombed In Iran?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan executed precision strikes inside Iranian territory on Thursday, targeting separatist Baloch militants, as confirmed by the Pakistani foreign ministry. This action comes just two days after Tehran had reported its own military operation against another group based within Pakistani borders.

The Pakistani foreign ministry described the operation as 'intelligence-based' and characterized it as a 'series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts'. According to official statements, a notable number of terrorists were eliminated in the course of this operation.

Following the strikes, Pakistan's charge d'affaires, its senior-most diplomat, was summoned to Tehran. The strikes reportedly involved the use of killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and standoff weapons in a precision assault against the Baloch militants.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, emphasized Pakistan's commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threats. The statement affirmed the determination to overcome all enemies with the support of the people. However, the ISPR also underscored the importance of dialogue and cooperation for resolving bilateral issues with Iran.

Notably, the Pakistan army took precautions to minimize collateral damage during the precision strikes on Iranian soil.



Who are the Baloch Liberation Front?

The operation focused on targeting the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), a group advocating for the independence of Balochistan, a province in Pakistan's west. The BLF, representing ethnic Baloch militants, has a long-standing history of conflict with the central government, citing exploitation of the province's rich gas and mineral resources.

Baloch insurgents, including the BLF, have historically targeted gas projects, infrastructure, and security posts in Balochistan. They have expanded their attacks beyond the province, occasionally targeting Chinese projects and workers, despite assurances from Pakistan about the security measures in place.



