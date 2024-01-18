IND Vs AFG, 3Rd T20I: Afghanistan Coach Jonathan Trott Highlights Communication Gap During Super Over Drama

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott expressed his lack of awareness regarding Super Over rules following the unusual occurrence of two one-over eliminators in the 3rd T20I against India. The confusion escalated when India's Rohit Sharma decided to retire hurt (or retired out) before the conclusion of the first Super Over, sparking a heated debate.

Trott revealed a dearth of communication between players and officials, especially regarding the prohibition of using the same bowlers in consecutive Super Overs. Despite the unprecedented nature of the situation, Trott emphasized the need for clearer communication of rules to avoid such controversies in the future.

"I have no idea (whether Rohit retired hurt or out). Has there ever been two Super Overs? That's what I am trying to say. We keep setting these new rules. What I am trying to say is we kept testing the rules, we kept testing the guidelines," said Trott in the post-match press meet.

Afghanistan wanted to use Azmatullah Omarzai again in the second Super Over he became ineligible, having bowled the first time.

"It was not communicated (the rule). We wanted Azmat to bowl the second over again, but Fareed (Ahmad) bowled a great over. But these things will be explained and done in writing in the future.

"If those are the rules, that's great. I just think we had a good game, and I don't think that (rules) should be the talking point," he asserted.

