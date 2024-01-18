PM Modi To Visit 3 Temples In Tamil Nadu During Two-Day Visit Ahead Of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During his visit to Tamil Nadu on 20-21 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit temples, which include the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple and Kothandaramaswamy Temple.

The first day will commence with a visit to the ancient Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli at 11 AM. This revered temple in Srirangam, Trichy, is celebrated for its architectural grandeur and numerous gopurams.

During his visit, the Prime Minister actively participated in a program, where scholars recited verses from the Kamba Ramayanam, a significant Tamil literary work. The temple, steeped in cultural significance, holds a connection to Ayodhya through Vaishnava scriptures, linking its idol to the lineage of Sri Rama.

An Afternoon in Rameswaram

In the afternoon, around 2 PM, Prime Minister Modi reached Rameswaram to partake in Darshan and Pooja at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. This sacred site, dedicated to Lord Shiva in the form of Sri Ramanathaswamy, boasts one of the longest temple corridors and is revered as both a Char Dham and a Jyotirlinga.

Continuing the tradition of attending Ramayan chanting, the Prime Minister joined the 'Shri Ramayana Paryana' program. Traditional Mandalis recited Ramkathas in various languages, fostering cultural unity. As evening fell, the temple resonated with devotional melodies during a Bhajan Sandhya.

Exploring Dhanushkodi's Cultural and Historical Gems

On the second day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi performed darshan and pooja at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi. Dedicated to Sri Kothandarama Swamy, the temple holds historical significance as the meeting place of Vibhishana and Sri Rama.

Adjacent to Dhanushkodi, the Prime Minister visited Arichal Munai, believed to be the site where the Ram Setu was built. This journey through cultural and historical landmarks underscores the deep-rooted cultural ethos and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' uniting India's diverse heritage.