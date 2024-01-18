'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon To Showcase 'Unusual Love Story'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The long-awaited trailer for 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has been released. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and others, is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The planned release date is February 9, 2024.



The trailer for the highly awaited film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was unveiled on January 18. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops affections and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. Sifra is an acronym for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.

The trailer was shared by Shahid on Instagram along with the caption, "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year! Trailer out now! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this valentine's week, February 9 2024! (sic)."

The trailer features love scenes between Shahid and Kriti. Both are seen flirting with one another. However, in the following scene, Shahid introduces her to his family. He is unaware that Kriti is a robot or what her name, Sifra, implies. As the film progresses, we observe how well she fits in with the family until one night she dies. Shahid's aunt Dimple Kapadia informs him that her battery has died and she is in charge mode. Shahid was stunned. It will be interesting to watch this adorable love tale.

In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' Kriti Sanon plays a robot. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, portrays a robot specialist. The romantic drama, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is slated to be released on February 9, following many delays.