Boat Tragedy In Gujarat's Vadodara; 13 School Children And 2 Teachers Dead

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a devastating turn of events, a school excursion ended in tragedy as a boat carrying school children and teachers capsized in Motnath Lake, Harani, Vadodara, on Thursday afternoon. The incident resulted in the loss of 15 lives, including 13 schoolchildren and 2 teachers, sending shockwaves through the city.

The ill-fated boat belonged to students from New Sunrise School in Vadodara, who were on a school excursion to Motnath Lake. Unfortunately, safety precautions were overlooked, and the boat exceeded its designated capacity, embarking on what should have been a carefree joyride around the lake. Disaster struck mid-trip when the overloaded boat, reportedly lacking proper safety equipment, capsized, submerging its occupants in the lake's murky waters.

Panic and chaos ensued as screams pierced the air. The fire department was promptly alerted, and rescue teams rushed to the scene. A desperate effort to save lives unfolded, with divers battling against time to retrieve survivors from the water. While 23 students and 4 teachers were successfully rescued, the grim reality became evident as the search continued. By evening, it was confirmed that 15 individuals, the majority being children, had tragically lost their lives.

Expressing his sorrow, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter, stating, "Extremely heartbroken by the drowning of children after the boat overturned in Vadodara's Harni lake. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives. My deepest condolences to their families." The Chief Minister urged swift relief and treatment for the survivors.

Amidst the grief, the Leader of the Opposition in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Ami Rawat, raised serious concerns about negligence and safety lapses. Emphasizing the potential prevention of the tragedy with the use of life jackets, she questioned the quality of safety equipment on board and criticized authorities, citing a previous incident in Sursagar where promised safety measures were not implemented.

Rawat demanded stringent action against those responsible, highlighting that compromising the safety of children was inexcusable. As rescue operations concluded, an investigation into the capsize's cause has been initiated. Authorities are scrutinizing issues of overloading, equipment failure, and possible negligence, including the quality of life jackets and adherence to safety regulations. The city mourns the loss of young lives as questions about safety standards demand urgent answers.