Australian Open 2024: Unseeded Anna Blinkova Stuns World No. 3 Elena Rybakina In Round 2 Encounter (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a stunning upset at the Australian Open, unseeded Russian Anna Blinkova ousted the world's third-ranked player, Elena Rybakina, in a thrilling second-round match. Blinkova secured the first set 6-4, and Rybakina fought back, claiming the second set with an identical scoreline. The highlight of the match unfolded in an extraordinary tie-break, lasting over 31 minutes and setting a new record for the longest tie-break in Grand Slam singles history at 22-20. Despite missing two match points while serving for victory, Blinkova eventually sealed the win in a dramatic encounter on Rod Laver Arena. The Russian's resilience and aggressive play marked a memorable moment, and Blinkova expressed her overwhelming emotions, deeming it the "best day" of her life.

"I don't know what to say, it was super tough," said Blinkova. "I just tried to stay focused on every point.



"I had so many match points and I tried to be aggressive in these moments, but my hands were shaking, my legs too. I tried to be calm as far as I could and super happy to win.

"I was telling myself 'go for it'. I was also telling myself just stay solid, stay solid, solid, solid, and just putting the ball in the court, into the court, in the court, and finally it worked out.

"This day, I will remember for the rest of my life, especially on this court with this crowd. I will never forget it. It is the best day of my life so far."

