Assault On Official: Tejashwi Tells Patna SSP To Take Stringent Action Against His Relative

Patna, Jan 19 (IANS) In wake of a Bihar government official being brutally assaulted by a number of men, including his kin, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that stringent action will be taken against the accused.

"When the matter came to my knowledge, I called Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra and asked him to take strong action against the culprits. I told him that whoever would be the guilty, even from my family or relatives, should be punished in the strongest possible manner. You people do not know Tejashwi Yadav. I never stand with the accused," he said.

On January 16 around 9.30 pm, Arvind Kumar Singh, an executive officer in Gaya, along with his brother Vijay Singh, was on his way from Gola road to Boring Canal road when five to six goons brutally assaulted him.

The victim's brother claimed that one of the attackers revealed his name as Tanuj Yadav, son of Nagendra Yadav and that Lalu Prasad Yadav is his grandfather and they (the victims) could do what they wanted. All the accused were in inebriated condition at the time of incident.

Arvind Kumar Singh sustained deep wounds on his head and eyes and his condition is critical. The family members took him to New Delhi for better treatment. Tanuj Yadav and his men stopped Arvind Singh and his brother who were travelling in a Scorpio SUV on Gol

