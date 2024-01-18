World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Returns To Cerritos California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The popular Japanese chain is expanding to the Cerritos Promenade

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is returning to Cerritos CA. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set for its Grand Opening on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11AM.

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and quickly grew to more than 450 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light, airy, and not too sweet cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights.

Guests create their custom flakey puff confections at time of ordering. They can choose between multiple cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair, ube, and crispy almond. Guests are then presented with a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.

"We are very excited to have Beard Papa's back in the community. We have been talking about it for a while now and are excited to see them return! We just love their cream puffs." said Daisy L., a volunteer at the Cerritos Chamber of Commerce and long-time resident.

The Cerritos store menu includes more than just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, savory desserts, and an exclusive blended drinks menu.

"The cream puffs are baked fresh on-site daily and are some of the largest cream puffs you will ever eat. The unique recipe is simply addicting. I've never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa's that doesn't crave it again the days following," says Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise. "There is nothing else like it on the market. Real vanilla bean, fresh custard filling, premium ingredients, and our puffs freshly baked throughout the day, the Beard Papa's experience is fun!"

Beard Papa's at Cerritos Promenade Mall is located at 11443 South Cerritos CA 90703 During the celebration there will be commemorative gift giveaways and opening day offers. Learn more at

