DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024

"Family Offices in EMEA" database

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This online database contains detailed profiles of over 1,200 single family offices in EMEA, including KYC background to the family, investment strategy of the family office, asset allocation, examples of investments, management and investment personnel by name and job title, many with emails.

A Gateway to the single family office community



Single family offices manage the investments of the wealthiest families globally.

Numbers are growing rapidly, & assets under management are in the $ trillions.

But most SFOs stay under the radar & details about them are hard to find. For those wishing to build relationships with single family offices, such as asset managers and private and investment bankers, the difficulty of access to SFOs is well-recognised.

Detailed profiles during a subscription year of over 1,200 Single Family Offices in Europe, Middle East & Africa

What data is included in each family office?



Identity of the SFO

Address, phone, Fax, website, company email

Identity of the family behind the SFO

AUM range in US$

$25m to over $25bn, classified into 10 ranges

Analytical description of the SFO, including

Background to the wealth of the family - how the wealth originated - current wealth status - current operating company/companies - market caps of those companies if listed - % shareholdings - Role of the family office - Investment strategies - Asset allocations - Portfolio sample holdings

SFO personnel by name, job position

Personnel are classified into 29 job types, the majority related to the investment management of a specific asset class - Email &/or direct phone if available - Summary Bio of personnel if available

Asset allocations



The asset class is indicated to which each SFO selectively allocates. The range of options includes:



Money market funds



Multi-asset class investments



Fixed income (17 types of Fixed Income investments)



Equities (21 classifications of Equities)

Alternatives (18 types of Alternatives)

Focus on Alternatives



Private Equity & Venture Capital



Sector preferences - Financing stages - Geographic preferences - Target participation level - Invest directly and/or through Funds



Real Estate Investment



Preferred types of property - Geographic location preferences - Transaction value range if known - Direct investment and/or via Funds



Family's Private Foundation



Philanthropy from the UHNW community is growing fast. Capital allocated to philanthropy is capital that has to be investment-managed as well as donated.

Where a family has a private foundation, we publish data as follows:

Name of family's foundation - Address, phone

Summary of principal aims of foundation - Income & expenditure (if available) Foundation director contact

Daily Updates & Additions to the SFO Database



Daily updates & amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals

Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database Monthly Newsletter alerts subscribers to the SFOs added to the Database that week and to the key updates for SFOs currently on the Database

A fully searchable online database

This Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use.





Search and select single family offices by multiple criteria

Search & select executive contacts by multiple criteria

Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements

Export search results to Excel for follow-up action

Download PDFs of family office profiles & contacts Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up

Search options include:



Search for a family office by name

Search for a family office by name of family

Search for family offices in 41 countries in EMEA

Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn

Search for personnel within family offices by 30 job types, most related to investment management of a particular asset class

Search only for personnel with email addresses

Search for family offices added to the Database from any date in the past

Each search result can be bookmarked, & exported to Excel

Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest Search family office descriptions by key word

Over 1,200 companies profiled, including:



Abdulla Fouad Group, Saudi Arabia

Braginsky Family Office, Switzerland

Calibrium AG, Switzerland

Delton, Germany

DOB Equity, Netherlands

Finde S.p.A., Italy

Florac, France

Kataria Holdings, LLC, UAE

Kistefos, Norway

Pontegadea, Spain

Rinkelberg Capital, UK Verllinvest Belgium

For more information about this database visit

