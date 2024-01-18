Clearml Announces Banner Year For Unleashing AI & ML With Record Customer Growth, Product Adoption, And Soaring Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ClearML versus Other Solutions

The company's open source foundational platform for machine learning, LLMOps, and Gen AI is used by more than 250,000 developers and ML practitioners globally

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClearML , the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced a banner year in 2023, featuring incredible adoption of its open source, end-to-end foundational platform for MLOps, LLMOps, and Generative AI, as well as the launch of ClearGPT , the world's first secure, enterprise-grade generative AI platform, and a slew of new features, applications, and commercial partnerships.“We're thrilled the marketplace continues to recognize ClearML's value in shortening customers' time-to-value and time-to-revenue, ensuring AI projects are executed and deployed successfully, at any scale,” said Moses Guttmann, CEO and Co-founder of ClearML.“Our foundational platform was purpose-built by data scientists and AI/ML practitioners from the ground up to build better AI at any scale, faster. Customers run their entire AI lifecycle from lab to production on our open source foundational platform, which enables them to develop, manage, deploy, and monitor the complete AI lifecycle process – all with just two lines of code.”Looking Back On An Incredible YearIn 2023, ClearML saw record growth, doubling its year-over-year revenue and achieving a staggering increase in new users and customers. The success was powered by several key product releases and innovations, including:-- Extensive new capabilities for managing, orchestrating, and scheduling GPU compute resources, regardless of whether they are on-premise, in the cloud, or hybrid. Customers can now fully utilize GPUs for maximal usage while closely controlling costs, resulting in optimized access to their organization's AI compute, enhancing resource allocation efficiency and easily controlling costs. Enterprise customers benefit from the ability to use multi-instance GPUs on select NVIDIA GPUs. This feature offers advanced control over job management, with queues that support prioritization and policy control, significantly improving operational flexibility and efficiency. Enterprise customers now have a Resource Dashboard for detailed visibility on compute resource utilization.-- The ability to export or embed live data to share with team members or third-party editors. Users can create and share results with team members and other cross-organizational stakeholders using real-time reports within ClearML or connect to third-party editors such as Confluence, Monday, Notion, Colab (Jupyter), and others using embed code. Summarize top-performing models, data, or experiments in interactive, real-time dashboards. Embed live graphs, charts, and plots into a ClearML Report.-- New features and functionality focused on shortening time-to-market and streamlining ML workflows. Ease-of-use improvements to Hyper-Datasets gave enterprise customers more options for exploring and understanding their data, and ClearML introduced the ability to spin up previews and get feedback on work-in-progress models, vastly shortening the ML lifecycle feedback loop. ClearML improved the ability to do comparisons, allowing users to compare results and changes in either tabular or chart format and enabling quicker decision-making. ClearML has also built out extensive functionality for managing model lineage, enabling governance though traceability and auditing.-- Certification as an NVIDIA AI Enterprise Partner with the ability to run NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end platform for building accelerated production AI. The ClearML platform is fully compatible and optimized for NVIDIA DGXTM systems and NVIDIA-Certified SystemsTM from leading server manufacturers. This compatibility enhances workflow efficiency and GPU power optimization, aiding companies in maximizing their ML investments. ClearML will be exhibiting in booth 1702 in the MLOPs Platform Pavilion at the NVIDIA GTC conference ( ), March 18-21 at the San Jose Convention Center.-- The launch of ClearGPT, the world's first secure, enterprise-grade generative AI platform. ClearGPT enables enterprises to deploy and experience state-of-the-art LLMs, securely and at scale. This new platform is tailored to an enterprise's internal data, unique use cases, and processes, securely running on its own network with complete IP, compliance, and knowledge protection. As an NVIDIA AI Enterprise certified partner, ClearML offers its ClearGPT platform customers access to state-of-the-art foundational models that have been trained on large GPU clusters, ensuring high performance right out of the box.In addition, the company launched a new Global Partner Program (/partner-program ). The company will work with its rapidly growing channel, VAR, and technology partners to enhance their offerings, solutions, or their own technology with ClearML's foundational platform.“Working with a well-designed Machine Learning platform like ClearML has been essential in enhancing our AI capabilities, particularly in data processing, model training, and serving,” said Miguel Molina Romero, CTO and Co-founder of Orbem, which offers AI-powered imaging for everything and everyone.“This partnership has allowed us to work more efficiently, flexibly, and reliably, accelerating our scalability and product maturity. At Orbem we commit and we deliver, and we value this work standard in our partners. A big thank you to the ClearML team for their dedication and hard work. We're excited for what's next!”Get StartedGet started with ClearML by using our free tier servers ( ) or by hosting your own ( ). If you need to scale your ML pipelines and data abstraction or need unmatched performance and control, please request a demo (/demo ). To learn more about ClearML, please visit: / .About ClearMLAs the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, ClearML is used by more than 1,600 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is an NVIDIA DGX-ready Software Partner and is trusted by more than 250,000 forward-thinking Data Scientists, Data Engineers, ML Engineers, DevOps, Product Managers and business unit decision makers at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. To learn more, visit the company's website at .

Noam Harel

ClearML

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube