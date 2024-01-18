Inboxland Announces Launch Of AI Powered Email Warmup Tool With Exclusive LTD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MUMBAI, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inboxland , a notable company in the field of email optimization, today unveiled its latest product, the Email Warmup Tool. This tool is aimed at improving email deliverability for businesses and individual marketers through an automated approach. Accompanying this launch is a special Lifetime Deal , designed to meet the diverse needs of the email marketing community.The Email Warmup Tool by Inboxland is designed to enhance the deliverability of emails by navigating through spam filters and ensuring direct inbox placement. The tool's setup process is streamlined, taking approximately two minutes, aligning with the needs of a diverse user base.Key to this new service is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AI algorithms within the tool are developed to generate responses that mimic human interaction, thereby improving the sender's credibility. This feature is intended to facilitate positive email interactions, optimize sender reputation, and improve spam scores.In addition to these functionalities, Inboxland has integrated a dashboard that offers comprehensive reporting on email activities. This feature aims to provide users with insightful data to analyze and refine their email marketing strategies.Furthering its utility, the tool is designed to be compatible with various email platforms, including G Suite, AWS, SMTP, Outlook, and Zoho. This integration feature is intended to streamline the user experience and enhance the accessibility of the tool for a wide range of email accounts.Inboxland has structured its pricing to accommodate different levels of email marketing needs. The Monthly Plan, at $12, includes up to 200 warm-up emails and is targeted towards beginners. The Yearly Plan, priced at $100, also offers up to 200 warm-up emails and is suited for small enterprises. The highlight of the pricing structure is the Lifetime Deal , offered at $149, which caters to professional marketers and agencies with up to 250 warm-up emails.As part of its market introduction, Inboxland is offering a 30-day free trial of the tool, providing full feature access without the requirement of a credit card. This trial period is designed to allow potential users to evaluate the tool's capabilities in enhancing their email marketing efforts.The launch of Inboxland's Email Warmup Tool introduces a new solution in the email marketing sector, focusing on deliverability and AI-enhanced communication. The tool, coupled with diverse pricing plans and an initial free trial period, positions itself as a relevant addition to the email marketing tools currently available in the market.About InboxlandInboxland is a company specializing in email optimization solutions. With a commitment to innovation in email marketing, Inboxland strives to offer tools and services that assist in maximizing the effectiveness of email campaigns. The company's focus on incorporating AI technology and user-centric design underlines its dedication to supporting businesses in achieving efficient and impactful email marketing outcomes.

