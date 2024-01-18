Delhi's Rs 75 Lakh Robbery Solved, 5 Arrested Including Victim's Driver

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Five men, including a driver of the victim, were arrested for robbing Rs 75 lakh in Delhi's Shalimar Garden area at gunpoint, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Vicky Kumar, 33, Robin a.k.a Rasoo, Sudhanshu, 23, Mukesh a.k.a Bobby, 50, and Abhishek, 21.

According to police, on January 13, a police control room (PCR) call reporting a robbery of Rs 75 lakh was received at Shalimar Bagh police station.

The complainant told police that he had dispatched his employee to collect Rs 75 lakh in cash from someone he knew, near Mata Channo Devi Hospital in Janakpuri area of west Delhi.

The employee, accompanied by a driver, reached the spot where a man in a car handed over a bag containing the money and they put in the car's boot and returned to their office at Govind Mohalla in Haidarpur are.

As they parked the car outside the office, the employee took the bag and was entering the office, two men approached from behind, brandished weapons, and robbed the bag containing cash from him, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

During the investigation, the police team scrutinised CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the spot and thoroughly checking the route taken by the victim's vehicle.

"Due to the incident occurring at night, locating the culprits proved challenging despite the assistance of CCTV cameras. Dense fog and low visibility further hindered the investigation. Nonetheless, the team persistently worked on the case, narrowing down their investigation to the Kirari Suleman Nagar area," the Special CP said.

Local informers were activated, and technical surveillance was deployed. Police successfully identified the accused persons, leading to their arrest and the recovery of the case property.

Interrogation revealed that the accused Vicky was the complainant's employee facing financial hardship. He shared information about the money transaction with his brother-in-law Robin, who, in turn, informed his friend Sudhanshu.

"Sudhanshu, along with his father Mukesh, and friends Abhishek and Rohit, executed the plan. Mukesh, with a history of involvement in four robbery cases, provided vehicles and weapons. The five accused persons have been arrested, and the case property, amounting to Rs 60,70,000, along with the vehicle and weapons used in the crime, have been recovered," said the Special CP.

"Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused, Rohit, and recover the remaining balance," he said.

"Vicky is an employee of complainant Nitesh Goyal and has been working as a driver for the last eight years," the official added.

