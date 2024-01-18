Ram Mandir Inauguration: Odisha Govt Announces 'Half Day' Holiday On Jan 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday announced that all the state government offices and courts across the state will remain closed for half of the day on January 22 in view of Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya.

"In view of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha at Ayodhya, the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) will remain closed for half day till 2.30 p.m. on 22.01.2024 (Monday)," read a notification issued by the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Thursday.

The opposition party leaders had earlier urged the state government to declare January 22 as holiday.

Educational institutions and government offices across the state remained closed on January 17 for the grand opening of Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa at Puri.

--IANS

gyan/pgh