MELTING POT AND OMAHA STEAKS MAKE BEING CHEESY EASY WITH NEW FONDUE AT HOME EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Just in time for National Cheese Lover's Day on Saturday, January 20th, Melting Pot at Home makes it easy to dip into shareable moments at home – no fondue pot needed.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoring fondue at home is just a click away with the launch of the all-new Melting Pot at Home, an assortment of fresh fondue bundles available with choice of Omaha Steaks dippers, delivered for free to any doorstep. The Melting Pot at Home bundles include choice of Melting Pot Classic Fondue and Melting Pot Aged Cheddar & Gouda Fondue – two signature cheese fondues to celebrate National Cheese Lover's Day.

Inspired by the unique Melting Pot restaurant experience, consumers can now fondue at home and elevate any meal or occasion into an extraordinary experience. Whether you are a beginner or expert at fondue, Melting Pot has made it simple to create fresh cheese fondue, pre-packaged perfectly with the right amount of ingredients, paired with premium dippers from Omaha Steaks. Simply open the package and warm it up on the stove top, microwave, or slow cooker– no fondue pot needed.

"Melting Pot is all about creating shareable moments, but we understand that guests cannot always make it into to our restaurants, so we wanted to bring the craveable fondue experience to them," said Bob Johnston, CEO of Melting Pot. "Whether you are enjoying a family meal, entertaining guests, or sharing an intimate meal for two, Melting Pot at Home makes it deliciously memorable, one dip at time."

The perfect pairing – Melting Pot at Home bundles include choice of cheese fondue and a variety of delicious dippers, bread, and dessert from Omaha Steaks.



The Cheese



Classic Fondue: A premium blend of fresh aged Gruyère, Raclette & Fontina cheese Aged Cheddar & Gouda Fondue: A premium blend of fresh aged English Cheddar and Dutch Gouda

The Dippers



Triple Trimmed® Tenderloin Tips: Generous chunks of triple-trimmed beef tenderloin.

Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp: Fresh, sweet and robust, the Omaha Steaks Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp offer a texture and taste more like sweet, succulent lobster.

Air-Chilled Boneless Chicken Breasts: The slower, air-chilled process creates a tender, juicier, and more flavorful chicken breast.

Boneless Pork Chops: Extra thick, extra meaty center-cut Boneless Pork Chops are a traditional favorite.

All Beef Meatballs: Prepared with traditional Italian herbs and spices. Kielbasa Sausages: Packed with flavor and wrapped in a snappy natural casing.

The Bread + Dessert



Baguettes with Garlic Butter: Baked to perfection in less than 15 minutes. Caramel Apple Tartlets: Let's not forget dessert! A delicious made-from-scratch pastry filled with freshly peeled apple slices and topped with real cream caramel.

Bundles, start at $84.99, and vary from Favorite Assortments, Gourmet Meal, Deluxe Dinner, and Cheese Fondue & Baguettes. For football fans starting to plan their game day watch parties, Melting Pot at Home also offers a Big Game Bundle – a complete party package for up to 10 people with three cheese fondues, four dippers, garlic bread and Caramel Apple Tartlets.

"Partnering with Melting Pot on this new fondue at home experience was a no brainer for Omaha Steaks," said Nate Rempe, CEO and President of Omaha Steaks. "Meals are memories, and this mouthwatering partnership is providing an incredible opportunity for people to enjoy high quality ingredients from two highly trusted brands."

Melting Pot at Home bundles are available with free shipping; allow five to eight days to arrive. For more information or to order, visit .

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 40 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has more than 90 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, and chocolate fondue desserts. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit . To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit

.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at



or at retail stores nationwide.

