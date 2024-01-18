Object Management Group Announces Integration Of Industry Iot Consortium With Digital Twin Consortium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alignment to increase collaboration for a more holistic view across industries and technologies

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced the integration of two of its consortia: the Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC®) and the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTCTM) . This integration will further expand OMG's collaboration with industry, academia, and government, leading to increased adoption of digital twins and digital transformation.

“During the past several years, we have seen opportunities for increased collaboration and alignment between the IIC and DTC,” said Bill Hoffman, CEO and Chairman of OMG.“Integrating IIC within DTC ensures we have the best minds from both, working together to solve increasingly complex problems and providing a more holistic view across industries and technologies.”

OMG will retain IIC's essential contributions to IoT and digital transformation on the IIC website. Combined IIC/DTC thought leadership will reside on the DTC website.

About Industry IoT Consortium

The Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy Internet of Things. The Industry IoT Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority of Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information about Digital Twin Consortium, please visit our website at

About OMG

Since 1989, Object Management Group® (OMG®) has created and nurtured a productive community with common technology interests and problems to resolve. In parallel, the parent OMG organization has focused on building new consortia through a time-tested organizational and governance model, with access to the expertise of a pantheon of who's who in the technology realm. OMG is global, not-for-profit, and vendor-neutral. For more information, visit the OMG website .

