Ventura Park Open Its Doors To Pets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ventura Park, the only water park in Cancun, announced that its facilities would be pet-friendly on Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21.

- said Carlos Hernandez, General Manager of Ventura Park, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ventura Park, the only water park and amusement park in Cancun , announced that on Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21, its facilities would be pet-friendly due to the“Canine Splash” event, which aims to promote interaction between pets and responsible owners in addition to collecting food for the responsible pet ownership campaign“Loving is Caring,” which supports stray and shelter animals.During the two-day event, attendees who donate 2 kg of pet food will pay a special price of $299 MXN when purchasing their Ventura Fun pass. This pass grants access to water attractions, adventure activities, mechanical rides such as the roller coaster and the carousel, as well as food and beverages. Platinum and VIP passes also participate by donating 2 kg of dog kibble, which will be priced at $399 MXN and $699 MXN, respectively.“Canine Splash” will be the first event of the year at Ventura Park, and it will be full of activities and fun for the attendees and their pets. An exclusive pool for dogs, pet-friendly areas, games, a popsicle stand, snacks, ID tags, desserts, and a basic training class are some of the activities that pets will be able to enjoy during these two days.“We invite Cancun dog owners to bring their pets for a splash in the pool we'll have reserved specifically for them. This gathering will be truly special since it will take place in designated areas, and we will have many surprises for the dogs. They are also members of the family and deserve a day full of fun and recreation with their owners”, said Carlos Hernandez, General Manager of Ventura Park.The food collected will be delivered to“Loving is Caring,” which will donate it to“Adopta un amigo,”“Los Perritos de Doña Mago,”“Cachorrilandia,”“Floreciendo el mundo,” and“Dejando Huellas por Cancún” to feed the hundreds of homeless dogs and cats that live in these shelters.For the terms and conditions of the event, as well as the rules and regulations, please visit:If you want to know how to get to Ventura Park in Cancun , the most appropriate reference is at the end of the hotel zone.About Ventura Park:Ventura Park is the only Cancun water park with a view of the Caribbean Sea and has been offering fun activities for the whole family for over 26 years. Visitors can enjoy pools and slides, zip-lines, go-karts, a roller coaster, virtual reality, and more than 15 different attractions in the 5 thematic worlds it offers for refreshing and entertaining experiences. For more information, visit

Erwin Farret

Ejecutivos de Turismo Sustentable SA de CV

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Cancun Water Park, Ventura Park