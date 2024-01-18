Sailrock South Caicos Crowned Resort Hotel Of The Year By Small Luxury Hotels Of The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sailrock South Caicos' Kashmie Ali, VP of Global Sales and Marketing (center), accepts Resort Hotel of the Year Award at the SLH conference from SLH Chairman Shaun Leleu (right) and Jessica Sparkes, Director of Marketing at SLH.

A breathtaking aerial view of Sailrock South Caicos

SOUTH CAICOS, TURKS AND CAICOS, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sailrock South Caicos has been named“Resort Hotel of the Year” by Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) for the first time at its annual conference held in Marbella, Spain in December.Sailrock South Caicos is known for its stunning natural beauty, impeccable service, luxurious accommodations, and its barefoot luxury getaway appeal.“We are humbled, thrilled and absolutely honored to have been awarded Resort Hotel of the Year by Small Luxury Hotels of the World,” said Kashmie Ali, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Sailrock South Caicos, thanking his team for their dedication and the SLH awards committee for recognizing the resort for its“dedication to five-star hospitality, exceptional brand management, and boutique experiences.”The resort recently received the Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence 2024 for Best Service (USA, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean) for the fourth successive year, and was named the World's Leading Luxury Villa Resort 2023 at the World Travel Awards for the second year in a row.In addition to world-class amenities and personalized service, Sailrock South Caicos features secluded beaches, a large infinity pool, spa cabanas, and a fitness facility with easy access to a fresh market. Fine dining options are available at The Great House Restaurant and Bar, while The Cove Restaurant and Beach Bar offers delicious fare, including fresh seafood.Small Luxury Hotels of the World is the most desirable community of independently minded travelers and independently spirited hotels in the world. Its team personally visits, verifies and vets each of its hotels.Sailrock South Caicos joins an elite network of over 540 hotels in more than 90 countries, each selected for its style, sophistication and unique character. SLH's meticulous vetting process ensures only the highest standards of luxury and uniqueness.For more information, visit .

