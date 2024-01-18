Five Dead In House Fire In Delhi's Pitampura (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Three women and two men were killed as a fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday, officials said.
According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, a house fire call was received from the ZP block, Pitampura area at 8.07 p.m.
The fire was on the upper ground and first floor of the 4-storey building.
"We shifted 7 people from the house to the hospital, including four suspected to be dead," Garg said.
"Total 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is completely doused and search operation and cooling process is going on," he added.
