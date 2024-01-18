BAE Systems Sponsors Brush Mountain Park Environmental Project In Virginia's New River Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADFORD, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. (OSI) sponsored the Brush Mountain Park project with the New River Land Trust, providing funding to create a new multi-use park trail.



Continue Reading

"BAE Systems is an excited sponsor of this key environmental resource for the New River Valley community."

Pictured: U.S. Army and BAE Systems leadership at Brush Mountain Park. From left to right: (Back) Chief Ray Meals, Pierre Franco, Commander LTC Adrien Humphreys, John Swift, Tom Yates. (Front) Rob Davie, Stephanie Chatagnier, Laura McLaughlin. (Credit: BAE Systems)

Post this

"BAE Systems is an excited sponsor of this key environmental resource for the New River Valley community," said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. "Employees at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant are looking forward to using the Brush Mountain trail to maintain a healthy work-life balance. It is part of our company's purpose to contribute to the prosperity of the community where we live and work."

The New River Land Trust is dedicated to protecting the farmland, forests, open spaces, and historic places in Virginia's New River region. The land trust has protected 57,000 acres, 27 miles of New River waterfront, and 758 acres of new parkland in Blacksburg, Virginia.

"We are thrilled to welcome BAE Systems as a supporter of the Brush Mountain Park," said John Eustis, executive director of the New River Land Trust. "The sponsorship supported the completion of a new section of the trail, and improved a popular existing trail at the Park's second property, Stonecutters Hollow. The Land Trust's conservation efforts would not be possible without support from the community, including the business sector. It is great to have BAE Systems, one of the region's largest employers, support conservation of and public access to ecologically and culturally important open space."

Brush Mountain Park contains more than 13 miles of trails and is visited by pedestrians on foot for hikes and runs, along with mountain bikers and horseback riders. Members of BAE Systems' leadership team and Radford Army Ammunition Plant Army staff attended a hike with Eustis to preview the sponsored trail.

"The employees of Radford Army Ammunition Plant are dedicated to giving back to our community," said Lieutenant Colonel Adrien Humphreys, Radford Army Ammunition Plant Commander. "The Army is deeply committed to environmental preservation and conservation efforts, and in collaboration with BAE Systems, this project allowed us to do just that."

The Brush Mountain Stonecutters Hollow project construction is complete and open for community use.

BAE Systems OSI has been the operating contractor of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant since 2012, and recently received the contract to continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee for the next 10 years.

For more information, please contact:

Laura McLaughlin, BAE Systems

Mobile: 571-867-1217

[email protected]



@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.