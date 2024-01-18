United States Vaccine Market Analysis Report 2023: Market Is Projected To Increase By 47% To $35.1 Billion In 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. vaccine market is valued at $23.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase by 47% to $35.1 billion in 2030. The growth of the vaccine market is driven largely by the commercialization of the COVID-19 vaccine and the development of new innovative vaccines.

Overall vaccination coverage among adults and children has decreased in recent years as vaccine hesitancy and fatigue have risen. The 2023 Vaccine Market Report describes the overall vaccine market, including the approval process, updated vaccination schedules, vaccines progressing through clinical trials, necessary vaccine supplies, and market value for childhood, adult, influenza, and COVID-19 vaccines.



Doses administered: Over 676 million doses of the individual COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses were administered in the U.S. by May of 2023.

Vaccination rates: Adult vaccination rates in 2022 declined 14% compared to 2019. Doses manufactured: An estimated 170 million doses of the influenza vaccine will be manufactured for the 2023-2024 flu season, a 17% decrease from the prior flu season.

Key Findings

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Vaccine Market Overview

Vaccine Categories And Development Platforms

Messenger RNA Vaccines Evolve To Target Infectious Disease Prevention And Cancer Treatment

Plasmid DNA Breast Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Early-Phase Studies

FDA Approves First Vaccine Designed To Prevent RSV Disease In Infants, Babies, And Toddlers

Routine Childhood Vaccination Rates Remain Below Key Targets

Rising Vaccine Hesitancy Is Impacting Vaccine Coverage

Combined COVID-Flu Combination Vaccine No Longer Expected In 2023

Updated Vaccines Are Authorized And Recommended For 2023-2024 COVID-19 Season

Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Experiences Drop In Projected Sales

Pharmacies Play A Key Role In COVID-19 Vaccine Administration For Adults And Children

CDC Adds COVID-19 Vaccine To Adult And Child Immunization Schedules

Minimal Updates To Flu Vaccine Composition Ahead Of The 2023-2024 Flu Season

Influenza Activity And Market Value Rise As Manufacturing Falls

High Australian Flu Cases Precede U.S. Flu Season

Pediatric And Adolescent Vaccination Schedule Grows

HPV Vaccination Rate Among Adolescents Continues To Fall Behind Other Vaccines

Initial Study Demonstrates Efficacy And Safety Of Needle-Free Measles-Rubella Vaccine

Limited Number Of Domestic Manufacturers Contributes To Vaccine Supply Chain Disruptions

Government Programs Or Insurance Cover Most Recommended Vaccines Appendices

