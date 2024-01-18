Mysidewalk Announces AI-Powered Data Assistant, Sidekick

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Community data platform, mySidewalk, expects to launch its AI-powered data assistant in 2024

- Stephen Hardy, CEO, mySidewalkKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, mySidewalk announces Sidekick, an AI-powered community data assistant, at the Census Open Innovation Summit .Sidekick is built to help anyone who cares about a place use data to drive community progress. With Sidekick, all of the data and insights you need to make high-impact decisions are instantly within your reach. Designed to amplify the impact of every Changemaker with trusted and transparent analytics, Sidekick elevates the expertise of seasoned data professionals and simplifies data access for everyone.As a part of The Opportunity Project, hosted by the Census, Sidekick will provide unprecedented data access for local policymakers. It will help individuals and organizations better understand the needs and opportunities in their communities and align on data-driven decisions.“Sidekick brings the world's most powerful technology to the people solving the most important challenges of our generation,” says Stephen Hardy, CEO at mySidewalk.“I'm completely convinced this work, and other things like it, are going to transform how we do planning, community development, policy and research.”Sidekick features will benefit users by:Elevating expertise for data professionals with a trusted assistant that unlocks capacity and potentialSimplifying data access for any Changemaker to positively impact the communities they care about with dataProviding trusted and transparent analytics powered by the accumulated knowledge and expertise of mySidewalk and its robust and reliable community data library, WhereHouse, to help Changemakers better understand the places they care about.Sidekick will be in beta throughout the spring of 2024 and available to the public later this year. For more information on Sidekick, head over to href="" rel="external nofollow" mysidewalk/experience-sidekic .About mySidewalkmySidewalk is on a mission to democratize data and equip changemakers with tools to amplify their impact. Learn more at mysidewalk .

