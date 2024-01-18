Enginuity Power Systems Announces Expanded Portfolio Of Private Generation Energy Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve NiswanderALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) announces the availability of an expanded portfolio of high-efficiency, private generation products for the United States and global markets, including an 8kW and 20kW combined heat and power system for residential and light commercial placement, 100kW and 200kW combined heat and power systems for commercial buildings, and a 3.6 kW personal power station that provides power on-the-go and can be re-charged by portable solar panels.“We are very excited about the commercial availability of our products in 2024, which are on display at the leading industry trade shows and events we are attending”, says Enginuity Power Systems' Steve Niswander,“these clean energy and storage products support our goals to affordably, efficiently produce reliable energy and electricity as an environmentally friendly solution for individuals, homes and businesses.”Enginuity Power Systems will be presenting these products at leading industry trade shows over the coming months, including AHR Expo in Chicago, IL (Booth S10191), POWERGEN International in New Orleans, LA (Booth 3059), International Builders' Show in Las Vegas, NV (Booth C2535) and the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, NV (Booth W4048).About Enginuity Power SystemsEnginuity Power Systems' mission is to provide cost effective, reliable and clean energy available to everyone. Enginuity is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is deploying new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. Follow on LinkedIn and across all social media platforms. For more information, visit .

