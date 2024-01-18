Thrillville Fair Comes Back To Metairie With The Largest Observation Wheel In Louisiana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World-Class Dominguez Circus

Girls night out enjoying the Thrillville Fair

Enjoying a funnel cake at the Thrillville Fair

Thrillville Fair Returns! Join us Feb 16-25 at the Shrine on Airline, Metairie, LA, for 2 weeks of unforgettable rides, entertainment, and fair fun!

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thrillville, the hallmark of exhilarating family entertainment, is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated return of its nationally traveling fair event. From February 16-25, the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, LA, will be transformed into a captivating wonderland, offering patrons an immersive experience of world-class amusements.This year's Thrillville Fair guarantees attendees an adventure with an array of over 30 exhilarating rides, including the iconic Python roller-coaster and the largest observation wheel in Louisiana! From the heart-pounding excitement of the Dominguez Circus to the captivating displays of the Fastest Pigs in the South, a delightful petting zoo, and the entertaining Sea Lion Splash, there's something for every member of the family.For enthusiasts of fair cuisine, the Thrillville Fair is a haven of culinary delights. From timeless carnival treats like cotton candy, funnel cakes, and turkey legs to indulgent desserts such as fried Oreos, the event promises a gastronomic journey. Naturally, classic carnival games, from ring tosses to shooting galleries, and an assortment of engaging activities, complete the fair experience.With an abundance of thrills condensed into two action-packed weeks, it's no surprise that this event has become one of the nation's premier attractions. Save the dates, February 16-25, for an extraordinary journey at this year's Thrillville Fair!Where: Shrine on Airline 6000 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA 70003When: February 16-25, 2024Fair Hours:5PM Fair opens Monday - Friday1PM Fair opens Saturday & SundayBox Office Pricing:$10 AdmissionKids under 36" - Free AdmissionAges 65 & Older - Free AdmissionActive Duty/Veterans - Free AdmissionPROMOS:Early Bird Buy Before Opening Day, Save $10 on Admission and Unlimited Rides ComboMommy Monday Mommy gets a free armband with a purchase of a child's armbandTuesday Student Day Free AdmissionWednesday Buy one get one free ArmbandsThrifty Thursday $5 off armbandCarnival Rides, Games, and FoodMonday - Thursday Armbands - $30Friday - Sunday Armbands - $35*Single ride tickets will be available for purchase on-siteComplete Fair details, schedules, and advanced ticket sales can be found online at: theThrillville

