Misophonia Nonprofit Announces Pioneering Neuroscience Student Research Grant

- Cris Edwards, President of soQuietST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- soQuiet , the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting all people whose lives are affected by misophonia, proudly announces the launch of the Innovations/Kent Misophonia Neuroscience Student Research Grant. This grant aims to fund pioneering research studies that contribute to the world's understanding of misophonia, a disorder marked by abnormally strong psychological and physiological reactions to specific sounds and some visual stimuli.Misophonia can have a major impact on an individual's quality of life, affecting all aspects of daily living and diminishing overall well-being. Due to the need for further scientific exploration of this sensory disorder, soQuiet is committed to helping early-career researchers in their work to unravel this complex sensory disability through the newly established grant.This new research grant seeks to support academic studies into possible neurological causes, brain-based mechanisms, and even potential treatments of misophonia. The grant is being created thanks to the generous support of Innovations PSI and the Kent Family.The Innovations/Kent Neuroscience Misophonia Student Research Grant will provide up to $5000 in funding for graduate students worldwide so that they may undertake important neurological research and contribute new information about misophonia to the world.soQuiet Founder and President, Cris Edwards, is delighted by the new initiative: "This Misophonia Neuroscience Student Research Grant is an essential step forward in advancing our understanding of misophonia at its core. By supporting talented graduate students in their research endeavors, we have the opportunity to uncover new insights that may lead to more effective interventions and improved quality of life for those affected by this complex and often-misunderstood disorder."soQuiet has offered misophonia research grants to students for several years and, as part of this announcement, is also increasing the limit of their standard graduate student grants to $1500. These grants can fund student research on misophonia in other fields such as psychology, sociology, audiology, and more.Applications for these grants are being accepted presently. Interested graduate students are encouraged to visit the soQuiet website at soQuiet/grants for more information on eligibility criteria and application details.About soQuiet:soQuiet is a nonprofit organization based in St. Louis in the United States and provides services worldwide. soQuiet offers advocacy, support, and resources for people who are affected by misophonia so that they may lead productive and serene lives. Learn more at soQuiet.

