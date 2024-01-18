Woman Held In Odisha For Killing Her 3-Month-Old Twin Babies

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (IANS) A woman has been arrested in Odisha's Angul district for allegedly killing her 3-month-old twin babies -- a boy and a girl, by throwing them into a well, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested woman was identified as Tapaswini Sahoo, a resident of Basala village.

Her husband, Sunil Kumar Sahoo runs a meat shop in the Chendipada area of Angul district.

The woman was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by her husband.

"On Wednesday evening, when the family members were away and her husband was at his shop, the accused lady killed her three-month-old baby boy and girl by throwing them into a well near their house. When the family members returned home, they started searching for the twins who were found floating in the well," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Angul, Ramakanta Mohalik.

Mohalik further stated that the accused had given birth to the twins after 10 years of their marriage, and the whole family was quite happy over the arrival of the newborns.

"The lady was feeling unwell and upset for the last couple of days. We also came to know that she had developed some mental ailment since the last month. It's being suspected that she must have committed the crime due to mental illness," he added.

The family members, on the other hand, claimed that Tapaswini used to get irritated whenever the children cried in the night.

