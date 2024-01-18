Wisconsin Wants To Make Your Cheese Dreams Come True On National Cheese Lover's Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Do you dream in cheese like Wisconsin does?

Wisconsin Cheese Dreams Contest

From making your very own variety of cheese to an all-expenses-paid trip exploring the State of Cheese, what is your cheese dream?

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Some states dream in bikini-covered beaches or barrel-aged bourbon, but Wisconsin dreams in cheese. This National Cheese Lover's Day Wisconsin Cheese is giving turophiles nationwide a chance to have their most cherished cheese dreams come true with the Wisconsin Cheese Dreams Contest .

Wisconsin Cheese truly believes that great cheese makes the world a happier, tastier place, and they should know, considering they've been making cheese longer than they have been a state! Over the years, Wisconsin Cheese has made lots of cheese dreams come true - from pulling off some of the most elaborate cheese parties to setting the Guinness World Record for Largest Cheese Board . Whether its towers of cheese for weddings, fabulous fondue parties, or crafting a cheese ferris wheel, Wisconsin knows how to dream big. Now, they're searching for anyone looking for their cheese dreams to become reality.

"We're so fortunate to be surrounded by the deeply rooted cheese culture in Wisconsin – artisan cheesemaking established before Wisconsin became a state, the only Master Cheesemaker program (Ph.D. in cheese) outside of Switzerland, chefs honoring artisanal cheeses in featured dishes, and it doesn't stop there," said Suzanne Fanning, CMO at Wisconsin Cheese. "Wisconsin dreams in cheese and if you are as obsessed with cheese as we are, we want to hear from you."

Wisconsin is putting out two questions to all turophiles this National Cheese Lover's Day. Enter the contest by uploading a 15-45 second video post to Instagram feed or reels highlighting your cheese dream, tagging @wisconsincheese , and using #wisconsincheesedream OR by going to and uploading a 15-45 second video and written description of your dream. Video entries should paint a picture of answers to one or both of the questions.

What is a Wisconsin Cheese experience you have always wanted to have but never thought would be possible?

Interested in receiving a personal wheel of award-winning parmesan to prepare the ultimate pasta dinner? Wisconsin is the only place outside of Switzerland with a Master Cheesemaker program - how about traveling to Wisconsin and making cheese alongside one of the Greats? What about spending a night in a cheese cave?

How can Wisconsin Cheese plus up your happiest moment of 2024?

For cheese lovers getting married, how about a cheese wedding cake and a beautiful cheese display? Imagine an entire cheese grazing table for your next party, no matter the size! For dreamers waiting to ensure their cheese drawer is always stocked for special moments, how about a year's supply of Wisconsin Cheese? What about a reunion with a seven-course cheese dinner prepared by a James Beard-nominated chef?

The Wisconsin Cheese Dreams Contest will be open from 8:00 AM CST January 20, 2024 until February 14, 2024 at 11:59 PM CST, with grand prizes delivered on or around National Cheese Day on June 4, 2024. In addition to bringing the two grand prize winners' cheese fantasies to life, Wisconsin Cheese will deliver a dreamy Wisconsin Cheese box to 100 randomly selected entrants. If you dream in cheese like Wisconsin does, share your most profound cheese fantasies and let Wisconsin, The State of Cheese, help make them come true! Head to to learn more.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">WisconsinChees or connect on Facebook .

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin