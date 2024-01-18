PHILLIPS LYTLE BOLSTERS CHICAGO OFFICE WITH HIRING OF SPECIAL COUNSEL FRANK G. DYLEWSKI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experienced litigator reunites with former Kirkland & Ellis colleagues to accelerate Chicago office growth and enhance capabilities in complex litigation matters

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced Frank G. Dylewski has joined the firm in its Chicago office, which continues to see substantial growth since its launch

in 2022. Bringing over 12 years of legal experience, including a significant tenure at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Mr. Dylewski is a seasoned commercial litigator poised to help the firm take on additional clients that need assistance navigating intricate legal challenges. He will serve as Special Counsel for Phillips Lytle and play a pivotal role alongside Chicago Office Leader

John R. Worth

and Partner Jaran R. Moten

in fueling the firm's ongoing expansion in the Chicago market.

"After seeing what my former colleagues were building with Phillips

Lytle in Chicago, I recognized that my experience could help accelerate the firm's growth plans," Mr. Dylewski said. "Phillips Lytle's approach aligns with the way I've always served clients - combining sophistication and diligence, becoming immersed in clients' needs and delivering creative solutions. I'm excited to help Phillips Lytle take this approach to another level in Chicago and beyond."

"Frank is a tremendous addition to our team, bringing outstanding litigation skills, industry expertise and an aptitude for leadership and business development. He will undoubtedly strengthen our firm as we continue to build our book of business," Mr. Worth said. "Our Chicago office has successfully attracted key clients and top talent thanks in part to the incredible work culture we provide."

A highly skilled litigator, Mr.

Dylewski's extensive expertise spans fraud cases, breach-of-contract claims, nationwide class actions, complex business reorganizations, mass torts and government enforcement matters. He has also navigated strategic mass arbitration campaigns with a proven track record of success.

Adding his expertise will support the growth of Phillips Lytle's national

Litigation Practice , strengthening the firm's ability to protect and defend clients' interests, resolve disputes and eliminate business disruptions. He will collaborate with the firm's accomplished attorneys across other office locations, building on the tradition of crafting sound litigation strategies that achieve optimal outcomes.

"Over the last year, we have expanded our capabilities and grown our firm through a sustained focus on talent attraction, retention and development," said Phillips

Lytle Managing Partner Douglas W. Dimitroff . "It has ensured Phillips Lytle remains a magnet for the legal industry's finest talent. Case in point, bringing in Frank Dylewski further elevates our client service excellence and supports the expansion of our Chicago office."

Mr.

Dylewski earned his law degree from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from Bradley University.

Phillips

Lytle LLP is a preeminent regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C. and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Tracey Mancini

Communications Manager

716-847-8340

[email protected]



