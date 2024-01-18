BLOCKBOARD NAMES CARLOS RESTREPO CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Appointment Comes At a Time of Significant Growth For The Performance-Driven Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance CTV ad platform Blockboard announced today the appointment of Carlos Restrepo as its new Chief Revenue Officer. The hire comes at a time of significant momentum for the programmatic platform as it builds upon four consecutive years of growth since its inception and positions itself for continued expansion in 2024. In his new role, Restrepo will lead Blockboard's sales, marketing, and account management disciplines and be an instrumental driver of the company's continued growth and development.

Carlos Restrepo, Chief Revenue Officer at Blockboard.

Blockboard is a CTV, OTT, and Online video-buying technology platform that utilizes Blockchain technology to ensure total transparency, verification, and trust. Founded in 2019 by a team of video innovators, Blockboard's proprietary technology was built to eliminate fraudulent and illegitimate advertising impressions while delivering complete transparency and unparalleled performance. This optimizes ad dollars, leading to measurable consumer behavior, higher conversion rates, and greater ROI.

"We believe that no waste equals better results and have dedicated ourselves to establishing the CTV/OTT space as a safe environment for investment to reach real humans for actual business," said Matt Wasserlauf, CEO and Co-Founder of Blockboard. "Carlos shares our passion for ensuring trust, transparency, and accountability and has an impressive history of building innovative companies and helping customers achieve great success. We know this combination makes him the perfect person to lead our sales, marketing, and account management teams as they bring our next-gen, fraud-free technology to modern marketers."

An industry thought leader, Restrepo is recognized as a trusted advisor to CEOs and executive teams that are focused on ambitious growth goals, which is backed by a proven track record of launching and scaling media, data, and measurement businesses from the ground up. Prior to joining Blockboard, he served as a consultant in the digital AdTech space, where he held senior advisory roles focused on growth and go-to-market strategy. From 2012-2018, he was the Chief Revenue Officer at OpenSlate, the leading brand safety, suitability, and ad verification solution for social video (acquired by DoubleVerify in 2021), where he forged strategic partnerships with Google and top MCNs to increase the value of their video assets to compete with linear TV offerings, resulting in billions of dollars in YouTube programmatic revenue. He also signed and activated all six major advertising holding companies to global multi-year customer agreements and structured strategic partnerships with Google and other prominent tech partners. Earlier in his career, he held sales leadership roles at Thomson Reuters, Univision, and Reader's Digest.

"Blockboard's technology can't be found anywhere else in the programmatic ecosystem," said Restrepo. "I'm incredibly excited to bring the unparalleled results that Blockboard achieves for clients to an entirely new group of brand marketers. With four years of consistent growth and development to build on, I'm confident that 2024 will be a banner year."

In addition to Restrepo's hire, Blockboard has promoted Greg Srilapa to SVP, Operations. The company has also welcomed several new team members across its operations and account management teams and expanded its engineering team in the US and India.

About Blockboard

Blockboard is a programmatic 3.0 platform that leverages blockchain technology to pre-verify every ad call, vet each impression, and ensure truthful, no-waste results for each campaign. Blockboard reduces operational friction between advertisers and their consumers by ensuring accurate impressions in a cookie-less world. Founded in 2019, Blockboard was built on Web3 principles for the next era of digital advertising and to combat fraud by bringing confidence, transparency, and truthful, performance-driven results to CTV/OTT advertisers. Visit myblockboard.

