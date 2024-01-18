Drainage Problems May Cause Damage To Homes And Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For decades, Jager Landscaping of Oakland, New Jersey has specialized in aesthetic, effective solutions to drainage problems.

OAKLAND, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the significant rain in the Bergen County, New Jersey area, water may be getting trapped around houses or somewhere in backyards.Soggy lawn areas and standing water in your yard indicates a serious drainage problem which is very common these days, says Frank Jager of Jager Landscaping of Oakland. In many parts of our area, heavy compacted clay soil prevents water from filtering down through the different soil layers. When the water becomes trapped and cannot run off, it will pool or pond. The location of the water pools can often be right next to the foundation of homes.“One way or another the water-drenched area may eventually cause damage”, adds Jager. Standing water can damage the foundation of your home as well as cause disease totally ruining your plants and grass. Not to mention that standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.The key to correcting the problem can be a difficult task. There are several solutions to correct drainage problems. Some as simple as re-grading a portion of the lawn for positive water flow, extending the drain lines from your downspouts or simply adding a French drain system. Either way getting the water moving away from structures is essential to maintaining the value of homes and landscape.Subsurface drainage systems have many different names, but they all do the same thing: remove water and lower the water table away from a building foundation wall or from under a slab.Areas with excess subsurface water can be identified by wet spongy areas in your yard. Also water standing on the surface, even when there has been no rain or irrigation, is an indication of a subsurface water problem. Sub-surface water is an area underground that literally traps water in such as an underground bowl. These areas can be caused by several reasons and are much more difficult to correct. Intercepting and moving this water can be handled through various drain systems.If you have or suspect water issues in the backyard, it is important to call a company who is experienced with drainage issues. Usually they will find a workable solution. Many masons may recommend distribution boxes but, according to Jager, that does not work for landscaping and soil. His company installs special lawn drains that do not clog while catching water from various areas of the property.Jager Landscaping is located at 231 West Oakland Avenue in Oakland, New Jersey. Their website is . Jager Landscaping can be reached at 201-405-1033.xxx

