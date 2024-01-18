Ron“Boss” Everline, Kyle Arrington And More Unite To Help End Childhood Hunger By Joining 'Get Fit For No Kid Hungry'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
No Kid Hungry
Ross "Boss" Everline for GET FIT for No Kid Hungry
Kyle Arrington -GET FIT for No Kid Hungry
The health and wellness community are coming together to help raise funds and awareness for @NoKidHungry “I'm proud to participate in“Get Fit for No Kid Hungry” to motivate and inspire others to reach their fitness goals while also being part of the solution to ending childhood hunger in America.”
- Ron“Boss” Everline, Fitness Expert and EntrepreneurWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout the month of January, individuals looking to kick-off a healthy start to the new year and give back have the opportunity to“Get Fit for No Kid Hungry,” a month-long initiative that brings the public and the health and wellness community together to raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger in America. All month long, individuals can join fitness and wellness classes offered at no cost by celebrity fitness trainers and influencers including Ron“Boss” Everline and Kyle Arrington and make charitable contributions to No Kid Hungry. As the issue of food insecurity impacts 13 million children nationwide and remains substantially higher than the national average (17.3%) for Black households with children (27.9%), every $1 donated to each participant's“Get Fit” fundraiser for No Kid Hungry can help provide 10 healthy meals for kids. *
"Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" classes include yoga, body-building, hiit workouts, nutrition and more. The public can participate in 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' livestream events by joining each participant's class hosted on their social channel or platform of choice and donating to their personal fundraiser.
The full line-up and calendar of events can be found at
Ron“Boss” Everline - Date/Time -Saturday, January 20th at 3:00pm ET (12:00pm PT)
Link to: Ron's Fundraising page- NoKidHungry/GetFitRon Session Location - Facebook and YouTube
Kyle Arrington- Date/Time- Friday, January 26, 2023, 9:30am ET
Link to: Kyle's Fundraising page , Location -IG Live:
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S. and ensuring every child has access to three meals a day by supporting and strengthening programs that help families put food on the table like SNAP, school meals, summer meals and tax credits for families with low-income.
“I'm proud to participate in“Get Fit for No Kid Hungry” to motivate and inspire others to reach their fitness goals while also being part of the solution to ending childhood hunger in America, said Ron“Boss” Everline, Fitness Expert and Entrepreneur.“Childhood hunger is a solvable problem, and we all have a role to play in ensuring our nation's kids have access to the food they need to thrive each day. There is no excuse until No Kid Hungry is a reality.”
"As a Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur, and community advocate, I'm honored to join“Get Fit for Kid Hungry” to help connect kids to the food they need , said Kyle Arrington, NFL Super Bowl Champ + Philanthropist + Entrepreneur.“From the gridiron to the gym, I am passionate about fitness and more importantly the health and well-being of kids across the country. Let's tackle childhood hunger together. Every class, every rep, every donation can help fuel a child's future .”
Additional Get Fit for No Kid Hungry Participants Include:
Dayana Perozo, nutritionist and master trainer fitness
Denise Austin, fitness icon
Monica Jones, Boxing Trainer, DC Golden Glove Champ
Lily Aldridge, Model
Marnie Alton, Founder and Creator of M/BODY
Abi Ayres, Digital Creator
Casey Cohen, Global Resident Trainer Technogym & ELI Performer for Life Time
Anthony Crouchellii, VP of Talent & Content at Liteboxer, Fitness Expert and Mindset Coach
Simone De La Rue, Founder of Body by Simone
Mandy DiMarzo, Owner of BURN by Mandy
Riva Gdanski, Yoga & Pilates Instructor, Mobility Specialist, and founder of RENEW with Riva
Jillian Glenn, Creator of Peanut Butter and Jilly, Best Selling Author of Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats and Healthy Vegan Breakfast and Lunches
Amanda Hass, Best-Selling Cookbook Author, Instructor and Leading Authority on Healthy Eating
Andrew Jones, Dancing Health Coach & Motivational Speaker
Dr. Kanchan Koya, Founder and Cookbook Author of Spice Spice Baby and Certified Health Coach
Kelly LeVeque, Celebrity Health Coach and Best-Selling Author of Body Love
Brian Nunez, Fitness Coach & Owner of FNS Training Center
Joanna“Jo” Huckins, Co-Founder of Sweat + Tell
Dalyce Radtke, Certified Personal Trainer & Fitness Instructor
Yasmany Rodriguez, Personal Trainer and Founder of Coolto Fitness
Jacquelyn“Jacqs” Romney, Co-Founder of Sweat + Tell
Mariana Sánchez-Williams, Marathon Runner, Running and Fitness Coach, Creator and Co-Founder of El Método M
Alex Silver-Fagan, Strength & Yoga Teacher
Kira Stokes, Celebrity Trainer, Founder of Kira Stokes Fitness & KSFIT App
Jennifer Thompson, 11 x World Powerlifting Champion
'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' will once again be Presented by global fresh produce and nutrition leader, Dole Food Company, and supported by Gaiam and Athletic Greens.
*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry/OneDollar.
About No Kid Hungry –No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at .
[Media: For photos and assets, click HERE ]
Priscilla Clarke
Clarke PR, LLC
+1 240-476-9643
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Ron "Boss" Arrington GET FIT PSA
MENAFN18012024003118003196ID1107739361