Ron“Boss” Everline, Kyle Arrington And More Unite To Help End Childhood Hunger By Joining 'Get Fit For No Kid Hungry'

The health and wellness community are coming together to help raise funds and awareness for @NoKidHungry

- Ron“Boss” Everline, Fitness Expert and EntrepreneurWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout the month of January, individuals looking to kick-off a healthy start to the new year and give back have the opportunity to“Get Fit for No Kid Hungry,” a month-long initiative that brings the public and the health and wellness community together to raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger in America. All month long, individuals can join fitness and wellness classes offered at no cost by celebrity fitness trainers and influencers including Ron“Boss” Everline and Kyle Arrington and make charitable contributions to No Kid Hungry. As the issue of food insecurity impacts 13 million children nationwide and remains substantially higher than the national average (17.3%) for Black households with children (27.9%), every $1 donated to each participant's“Get Fit” fundraiser for No Kid Hungry can help provide 10 healthy meals for kids. *"Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" classes include yoga, body-building, hiit workouts, nutrition and more. The public can participate in 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' livestream events by joining each participant's class hosted on their social channel or platform of choice and donating to their personal fundraiser.The full line-up and calendar of events can be found atRon“Boss” Everline - Date/Time -Saturday, January 20th at 3:00pm ET (12:00pm PT)Link to: Ron's Fundraising page- NoKidHungry/GetFitRon Session Location - Facebook and YouTubeKyle Arrington- Date/Time- Friday, January 26, 2023, 9:30am ETLink to: Kyle's Fundraising page , Location -IG Live:No Kid Hungry is a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S. and ensuring every child has access to three meals a day by supporting and strengthening programs that help families put food on the table like SNAP, school meals, summer meals and tax credits for families with low-income.“I'm proud to participate in“Get Fit for No Kid Hungry” to motivate and inspire others to reach their fitness goals while also being part of the solution to ending childhood hunger in America, said Ron“Boss” Everline, Fitness Expert and Entrepreneur.“Childhood hunger is a solvable problem, and we all have a role to play in ensuring our nation's kids have access to the food they need to thrive each day. There is no excuse until No Kid Hungry is a reality.”"As a Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur, and community advocate, I'm honored to join“Get Fit for Kid Hungry” to help connect kids to the food they need , said Kyle Arrington, NFL Super Bowl Champ + Philanthropist + Entrepreneur.“From the gridiron to the gym, I am passionate about fitness and more importantly the health and well-being of kids across the country. Let's tackle childhood hunger together. Every class, every rep, every donation can help fuel a child's future .”Additional Get Fit for No Kid Hungry Participants Include:Dayana Perozo, nutritionist and master trainer fitnessDenise Austin, fitness iconMonica Jones, Boxing Trainer, DC Golden Glove ChampLily Aldridge, ModelMarnie Alton, Founder and Creator of M/BODYAbi Ayres, Digital CreatorCasey Cohen, Global Resident Trainer Technogym & ELI Performer for Life TimeAnthony Crouchellii, VP of Talent & Content at Liteboxer, Fitness Expert and Mindset CoachSimone De La Rue, Founder of Body by SimoneMandy DiMarzo, Owner of BURN by MandyRiva Gdanski, Yoga & Pilates Instructor, Mobility Specialist, and founder of RENEW with RivaJillian Glenn, Creator of Peanut Butter and Jilly, Best Selling Author of Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats and Healthy Vegan Breakfast and LunchesAmanda Hass, Best-Selling Cookbook Author, Instructor and Leading Authority on Healthy EatingAndrew Jones, Dancing Health Coach & Motivational SpeakerDr. Kanchan Koya, Founder and Cookbook Author of Spice Spice Baby and Certified Health CoachKelly LeVeque, Celebrity Health Coach and Best-Selling Author of Body LoveBrian Nunez, Fitness Coach & Owner of FNS Training CenterJoanna“Jo” Huckins, Co-Founder of Sweat + TellDalyce Radtke, Certified Personal Trainer & Fitness InstructorYasmany Rodriguez, Personal Trainer and Founder of Coolto FitnessJacquelyn“Jacqs” Romney, Co-Founder of Sweat + TellMariana Sánchez-Williams, Marathon Runner, Running and Fitness Coach, Creator and Co-Founder of El Método MAlex Silver-Fagan, Strength & Yoga TeacherKira Stokes, Celebrity Trainer, Founder of Kira Stokes Fitness & KSFIT AppJennifer Thompson, 11 x World Powerlifting Champion'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' will once again be Presented by global fresh produce and nutrition leader, Dole Food Company, and supported by Gaiam and Athletic Greens.*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry/OneDollar.About No Kid Hungry –No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at .[Media: For photos and assets, click HERE ]

