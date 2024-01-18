Braxton Norwood CEO Of Lutroo Imaging - Grand Prize Winner Of AAPM-MIT Hacking Medicine Innovation Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lutroo Imaging LLC - Billings, Montana

- Braxton Norwood PhD - CEO of Lutroo ImagingBILLINGS, MONTANA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sana Health and Lutroo Imaging emerged victorious among 70 competing startups and early-stage companies, securing the top honors at the inaugural American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) and MIT Hacking Medicine Innovation Challenge presented by Abbott. Their success grants them the coveted opportunity to collaborate with Michael Hooten, M.D., president of AAPM and professor of Anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic.Conducted in a shark tank-style pitch competition at AAPM's 38th Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Innovation Challenge brought together established startups, aspiring healthcare entrepreneurs, and researchers. The primary objective was to foster advancements that enhance the quality of life for individuals dealing with pain.Innovation Challenge founder and Co-chair Salman Hirani, MD, expressed the belief that addressing challenges in pain medicine requires the synergy of innovative startups with leaders in clinical practice and research. He emphasized the uniqueness of the event, unprecedented in any national pain medicine organization, and expressed enthusiasm about continuing to support innovation in early-stage companies.The grand prize, totaling $100,000 in in-kind donations and mentorship opportunities, was awarded to 13 finalists selected from a pool of over 70 competitors. Each finalist had a brief five-minute pitch, followed by three minutes of questions from the judging panel, comprising pain medicine experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, and potential investors.Innovation Challenge Co-chair Brian Mayrsohn, MD, highlighted the transformative potential of collaborations arising from the combined resources of MIT Hacking Medicine, Abbott, and AAPM's network of pain clinicians. AAPM President-elect Kayode Williams, MD, echoed the excitement for AAPM's future and the innovation within their subspecialty, supporting startups dedicated to improving the lives of those grappling with pain.Lutroo Imaging, the grand prize recipient, introduced a patented PET radiotracer enabling pain visualization and objective quantification for the first time.Runner-up prizes were awarded to Feather Health and Flat Medical, while Wellness Wits claimed the Abbott Prize for Pain Innovation. The event also featured a keynote address from Dr. John Halamka, a renowned expert in medical innovation and President of the Mayo Clinic Platform, overseeing a portfolio of digital health companies.

