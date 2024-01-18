Shah Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre At Assam Rifles HQ In Shillong

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Jan 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Centre here, saying that India is taking a quantum leap towards digitalisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah, praising the efforts of the Assam Rifles in modernising its operations, said that the Cyber Security Operations Centre would strengthen the cyber security position of the force by carrying out real-time monitoring of the network, mitigation of external threats and prevention of cyber violations in the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network.

The newly set up Cyber Security Operations Centre has been equipped with a state-of-the-art network and data monitoring devices to provide 24x7 services.

The Home Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of Assam Rifles in ensuring seamless and secure digital services within the force.

The centre is the first of its kind among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the country.

The Home Minister said that Narendra Modi-led government is committed to creating a cyber-success society by making the internet secure for every citizen.

He stated that prevention of cyber crimes is a priority of the government.

Amit Shah on Friday will chair the 71st plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at the Meghalaya state convention centre in Shillong and then, review the various works of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).

Governors and Chief Ministers of all eight northeastern states are expected to be present in the meeting which will also be attended by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy.

