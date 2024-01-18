Sfil 2024 EMTN 1

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 18 January 2024

Sfil has decided to issue on 22 January 2024 – EUR 1,250,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 22 January 2031.

The dealer of the issue is named as stabilisation manager in the applicable Final Terms.

The base prospectus dated 12 June 2023 and the supplement to the base prospectus dated 19 September 2023, relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer (), at the registered office of the issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( ), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

