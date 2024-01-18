Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's“Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the personal care ingredients market size is predicted to reach $22.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the personal care ingredients market is due to the increasing young population. North America region is expected to hold the largest personal care ingredients market share. Major players in the personal care ingredients market include BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Solvay SA, Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, Evonik Industries AG, J.M. Huber Corporation, Huntsman International LLC.

Personal Care Ingredients Market Segments

By Ingredients: Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Other Ingredients

By Source: Natural Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients

By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Other Applications

By Geography: The global personal care ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The personal care ingredients are used in skincare, haircare, oral care, and make-up products. The ingredients used in the product are usually obtained from synthetic and natural sources. Synthetic materials include parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, formaldehyde, and propylene glycol; whereas natural ingredients include cocoa butter, coconut oil, soy seeds, and essential oils.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Personal Care Ingredients Market Characteristics

3. Personal Care Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies

4. Personal Care Ingredients Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Personal Care Ingredients Market Size And Growth

......

27. Personal Care Ingredients Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Personal Care Ingredients Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

