Phenolic Resins Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Phenolic Resins Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the phenolic resins market size is predicted to reach $18.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the phenolic resins market is due to the growing need for lightweight, eco-friendly synthetic structures in the automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest phenolic resins market share. Major players in the phenolic resins market include Dainippon Ink and Chemicals Corporation, Hexion LLC, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Phenolic Resins Market Segments

By Type: Resol, Novolac, Others Types

By Application: Wood Adhesives, Molding, Insulation, Laminates, Paper Impregnation, Friction Materials, Refractory Materials, Other Applications

By End-User: Building and Construction, Furniture, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Other End Users

By Geography: The global phenolic resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Phenolic resins are resins made from the polymerization of phenol and formaldehyde. The resins are known for high chemical, water, and temperature stability. Therefore, they are used in many commercial applications such as electronic circuits, automotive tires, and other automotive parts. Phenolic resins are not re-moldable but are recyclable.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Phenolic Resins Market Characteristics

3. Phenolic Resins Market Trends And Strategies

4. Phenolic Resins Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Phenolic Resins Market Size And Growth

......

27. Phenolic Resins Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Phenolic Resins Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

