Introducing The First Online Ebike Safety Course Designed Specifically For Teenagers

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PedalAce proudly announces the launch of the first online ebike safety course tailored to teenagers.Electric bikes can hit speeds of 20 to 28 mph, and in most states, there are few to no licensing requirements for ebikes. With ebike popularity soaring among children and teens, this puts many unlicensed drivers operating motorized vehicles on our streets.PedalAce aims to educate these young drivers on how to safely operate an ebike.KEY FEATURES OF PEDALACE'S COURSE: EBIKING RULES!A comprehensive, teen-centric curriculum.-- PedalAce is for tweens and teens who haven't taken driver's education. The course covers essential driving basics, ebike-specific rules, ebike parts, safety features, maintenance, accident prevention, helmets, safety gear, and more.Memorable content formulated for today's teenage brains.-- Entertaining, bite-sized video lessons intended for short attention spans make it easier for students to remember and apply safety information in real-world situations.A“you-must-learn-it” course platform.-- No gaming the system! Students must complete all video lessons in their entirety before taking a chapter quiz. Students must score 100% on each chapter quiz before moving on to the next chapter. Students must ace the final exam before earning their Certificate of Completion.Accessible anytime and anywhere.-- The online, self-led course accommodates teenagers' busy schedules, allowing them to take the course at their own pace, accessing the material whenever and wherever it's convenient.PedalAce invites parents and educators to explore the innovative course available exclusively at PedalAce .RELEVANT STATSEbike injuries jumped 370% from 2020 to 2022.Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (2023). Micromobility Products-Related Deaths, Injuries, and Hazard Patterns: 2017–2022.The US ebike market was estimated at $1.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $7.16 billion by 2030.Source: Grand View Research (2023). U.S. E-bike Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Propulsion Type, By Drive Type, By Application, By Battery, By End-use (Personal, Commercial), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030.ABOUT PEDALACEPedalAce is a digital-first company based in Hermosa Beach, CA, dedicated to promoting safe and responsible ebiking among teenagers through online education. In partnership with safety experts, ebike enthusiasts, parents, teenagers, and community leaders, PedalAce developed the first online ebike safety course designed specifically for teens. Learn more about PedalAce at .

