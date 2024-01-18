Hyderabad Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) A court in Hyderabad on Thursday sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife.

The fourth Additional Metropolitan Session Judge pronounced the death sentence for 32-year-old Imran Ul Haq, a resident of Bhavani Nagar in the old city.

The man was convicted in murder and dowry harassment case.

Imran had brutally murdered his wife Naseem Akhter January 6, 2019 at their house. According to police he had been physically and mentally torturing her and demanding Rs 30,000 for purchasing a car.

He had stabbed his wife with a scissor, also hit her with a hammer on the head, and inserted a screwdriver into her private parts. After committing the crime, he escaped to the house of his second wife.

Police later arrested him and produced in the court. The police filed the charge sheet within stipulated time, citing 10 witnesses. The accused was found guilty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 and 498 (A).

The court sentenced him to death and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 302. Under section 498 (A), the court pronounced rigorous imprisonment for three years and a fine of Rs. 5,000.

