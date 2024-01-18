Lawdragon Names Four K/A Partners To 2024 List Of 500 Leading Lawyers In America

K/A selections for the "500 Leading Lawyers in America" award are Jennifer Keller , Kay Anderle , Reuben Camper Cahn , and Chase Scolnick .

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is among the most elite distinctions in the profession.

The naming of four K/A attorneys to the list is an outstanding achievement for any boutique trial firm.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States,

handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.