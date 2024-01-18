Multifamily Utility Company Welcomes Industry Trailblazer Larry Bellack As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionizing the multifamily industry, Larry
Bellack, a visionary leader with over 30 years of experience, has joined Multifamily Utility Company as its dynamic Chief Revenue Officer.
Bellack, a seasoned executive with a track record of leading transformative growth for technology providers, will leverage his deep knowledge of the rental housing industry to help owners and operators recover utility costs, increase net operating income, reduce operating expense, and maintain a low carbon footprint by utilizing the suite of MUC solutions.
Multifamily Utility Company welcomes rental housing industry trailblazer Larry Bellack as Chief Revenue Officer
"In the pursuit of organizational growth, we recognize the impact of expertise and innovation in the multifamily industry," said Brian Stone, Chief Executive Officer. "Adding Larry to our team -- a talented and experienced Chief Revenue Officer -- is a strategic investment in driving revenue, fostering client relationships, and propelling the company towards unparalleled success. I look forward to working closely with Larry in the coming months to move our business forward."
"I'm thrilled to be part of MUC's journey – a company that truly stands out in transforming multifamily operations," said Bellack, who has previously led growth for industry tech solutions including revenue management, customer engagement, app solutions and eviction management. "Together, we'll redefine industry standards for efficiencies in utilities management, and drive a new era of success for the organization and our customers."
About Multifamily Utility Company
founded in 2007, is a leader in utility expense management and resident billing services. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable and cost-effective environment through awareness and conservation to help you
increase your NOI
and achieve your green energy initiatives. Our focus is providing customized utility solutions for our clients and their portfolio of communities in the US and Canada. Our innovative solutions include property management software integration, resident payment processing, in-house collections department, utility expense management, vacant cost recovery, regulatory support and submeter consulting.
