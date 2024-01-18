North American Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market To Experience Growth With A 3.3% CAGR From 2023-2030 Amid Rising Demand For Premium Chocolates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Source (Conventional, and Organic), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North American Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market is projected to witness a steady growth trajectory during the forecast period 2023 to 2030, as per a recent industry trends analysis report. The burgeoning growth in the chocolate industry along with escalating consumer preferences for cocoa-based indulgences in the North American region has led to an increased market volume, reaching a significant milestone in recent years.

The market size is predominantly driven by the elevating consumption of chocolates, bakery items, beverages, and a diverse range of cocoa-infused products. The surge in artisanal and premium chocolate products coupled with an expanding food and beverage industry showcases the robust potential for market expansion.

Market Dynamics

The alkalized cocoa powder market is significantly benefiting from the premium confectionery sector's focus on quality, where cocoa powder's role as a core flavor determinant is critical. Additionally, the powder's versatility across applications in dairy, bakery, and beverages, including as a color and flavor enhancer in spreads and syrups, contributes to its demand.

Contributing to this upward trend is the rising disposable income and urbanization in North American countries, notably the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These factors have ushered in a preference for premium food products, bolstering the demand for superior quality alkalized cocoa powder. Trends also indicate a pronounced growth in cosmetic applications, where the powder's properties are leveraged for an array of beauty and personal care products.

Regional Insights

The report elucidates on the market segmentation by country, stating the United States has secured a dominant position in the North American Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market, with projections to maintain its lead through 2030. Substantial market value is anticipated, while Canada and Mexico are expected to experience impressive CAGRs over the forecast period.

Key Segments Analysis

The market is categorized based on the source into conventional and organic segments, revealing the diverse range of products that cater to both traditional and health-conscious consumers. A detailed application segment analysis highlights the significant incorporation of alkalized cocoa powder in food and beverage sectors, including bakery, confectionery, and dairy products, as well as in cosmetic applications.

This insightful market analysis is expected to serve as a strategic guide for stakeholders and businesses operating within the alkalized cocoa powder landscape, enriching their decision-making processes with data-driven insights and in-depth market understanding.

Industry Leaders

Key companies articulated in the report include globally recognized leaders within the cocoa and chocolate industry who are innovating and expanding their presence within the North American market. These firms are adapting to the evolving consumer tastes and are instrumental in the market's growth trajectory.

The exhaustive research coverage provided in this report underscores the evolving dynamics and growth prospects of the North American Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market, equipping industry participants with crucial insights for their strategic endeavors.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Source (Volume, Tonnes, USD Billion, 2019 to 2030)



Conventional Organic

By Application (Volume, Tonnes, USD Billion, 2019 to 2030)



Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Spreads

Dairy Products

Syrup

Others

Cosmetics Others

By Country (Volume, Tonnes, USD Billion, 2019 to 2030)



US

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Companies Profiled



The Barry Callebaut Group

Olam Group Limited (Temasek Capital)

INDCRE, S.A.

ECOM Agroindustrial Corp. Limited

JB Foods Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Ciranda, Inc.

Moner Cocoa, S.A.

Bunge Limited Archer Daniels Midland Company

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900