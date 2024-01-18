Pest Control Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Pest Control Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Pest Control Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 The pest control market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $22.91 billion in 2023 to $24.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.”
- The Business Research Company
As per TBRC's market forecast, the pest control market size is predicted to reach $34.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.
The growth in the pest control market is due to the increasing urbanization. North America region is expected to hold the largest pest control market share. Major players in the pest control market include Asante Inc., Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eco Environmental Services Ltd., Lindsey Pest Services.
Pest Control Market Segments
.By Pest Type: Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife
.By Control Method: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological
.By Mode of Application: Powder, Sprays, Pellets, Traps, Baits
.By Application: Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial
.By Geography: The global pest control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The pest control is the process of managing (by using deterrents or repellents) or removing pests from the house or place of business. Pest control services include screening and sealing of openings to avoid entry of pests inside the premises. It has various methods to control or prevent entry and infestation of pests. It helps in reducing illness and risk of harmful diseases and keeps the environment toxin-free.
