PUPPY LOVE Documentary Film To Screen At AKC Museum Of The Dog On Feb. 20, New York

Gail Gilbert of Cerise Films is the Director of PUPPY LOVE

Director Gail Gilbert's PUPPY LOVE documentary film is an inspiring tale of special needs puppies and touches audience hearts, available on Amazon

- Gail Gilbert, filmmakerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“PUPPY LOVE,” is the story of young Labrador puppies, a breed of champions, stricken with a paralysis and neurological disorder after their regular puppy vaccinations. The storyline follows the breeder, Lab owners and even the filmmakers who adopt several of the pups as they use special diet, including chicken soup, and physical therapy to bring them back to their true retriever ability: conformation, obedience and hunt work.The PUPPY LOVE documentary produced by Cerise Films of Chicago is an involving and inspiring documentary written and directed by Gail Gilbert. The movie will screen at a special presentation on Tuesday, February 20, at 4 p.m. as part of February Fun Week, at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York. Reporters, film critics and Labrador lovers are asked to RSVP their attendance to ....“A healthy litter of purebred pups suddenly become paralyzed and the vets say they should be euthanized," explains writer-director Gilbert. The documentary follows a literal“life and death” struggle to bring these puppies back to health. Chicken soup and natural foods, including Darwin's Natural Pet Products, are used to nurse the pups as they overcome the odds of temporary paralysis."A courageous group of women rally together to fight for their pets' survival and amazing things happen!" said Gilbert who owns one of the Labs involved and shows her dog today. "Puppy Love is more than a movie about dogs; it's a universal story about the power of love and commitment in everything we do."The documentary feature film follows this loveable litter of puppies that overcome impossible odds to survive and thrive. The film is an inspiring testimony to the perseverance and dedication of both the rescuers and the spunky dogs: Red, Scout, Shooter and Oliver. It is“The feel-good movie of the year,” according to celebrated author Dorothy Marks.Gilbert explains, "This film evolved organically because from one day to the next, we had no idea if the puppies would survive or even walk again." But the cast and crew donated their time in the hope that the story would have a happy ending.In addition to Gilbert, the film creators include camera person/producer Amanda Marien, and participating rescuers Penny Kurz and Michelle Cullen and Dr. Barbara Royal of the Royal Treatment Veterinary Center.To watch the trailer:"Puppy Love" will screen at 4 p.m. on February 20th at the Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Avenue in New York.For more information:PUPPY LOVE is available on demand on Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms:Media and Film Critic Contact:Michael Smith, GreenSmith PR(703) 623-3834‬...To schedule an interview with the film's creators and cast, or to attend the screening, please contact GreenSmith PR.

