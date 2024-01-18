Equicapita Announces Q4 2023 NAV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equicapita (Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Income LP) is pleased to announce the release of the December 31, 2023 average Net Asset Value Per Unit* (“NAV”) of $1.1382. Based on this most recent NAV, Equicapita has generated an annualised return to unitholders since inception of 10.5%** net of fees, while keeping return volatility <10.0% including operating through the extended economic dislocation of COVID shut-downs.Equicapita is successfully executing its three-sector roll-up strategy in healthcare (Corpus Partners), royalties/master franchisors (Averine Partners) and light industrial (Preceptos Partners) and has an active letter of intent to acquire one additional business in Averine Partners, which is set to close before the end of the current quarter. Equicapita is also in the final stages of due diligence to divest one of its portfolio companies in Preceptos Partners by the end of the current quarter. Equicapita is preparing to begin taking steps in March 2024 to seek a commercially appropriate liquidity event.During 2023, Equicapita reorganized its portfolio group into the three above named industry verticals and pushed its 'top-of-house' credit facility down to the three new operating LPs. Equicapita was successful in significantly reducing principal repayment requirements, which begun to free up additional distributable cash during the year as evidenced by the increased distributions paid over the last several quarters. Most recently, distributions in aggregate of $3M were declared and paid on November 30, 2023 and distributions of $8 were declared and paid during fiscal 2023, an increase of 561% over prior year. 