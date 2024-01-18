HOME Verse, Altura And Singularity Team Up To Bring White Label NFT Marketplace To The HOME Verse Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO , JAPAN, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- double jump, Inc.("double jump") which develops applications using blockchain technology, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Altura, NFT solution provider, and Singularity, a web3 instant payments solution. This partnership will enable the creation of a white-label NFT marketplace that accepts credit card payments.Leveraging Altura's technology, HOME Verse is set to provide an effortless avenue for creating, updating, and transferring NFTs, along with the integration of user-friendly authentication tools and the capability for a white-label marketplace without technical hurdles or high costs. In addition,Singularity's payment solution enables users to effortlessly purchase NFTs using credit cards with ease.Web3 Game Optimized NFT Solutions by AlturaWith Altura's SDK,“Smart NFTs” and“Lootboxes” will be available. Smart NFTs are an evolution of the traditional non-fungible token (NFT), allowing NFTs to become dynamic, programmable, and interactive assets that can change over time. In contrast to conventional NFTs, which have static data, Smart NFTs can be modified and updated after minting to change properties, images, and more, completely gas free. Altura's smart NFTs allow for developers to build games and other applications that can interact with NFTs in real time, opening up new possibilities for gaming experiences, and provide new revenue streams for creators boxes are another exciting feature in the NFT collection and gaming space. They're essentially virtual mystery boxes containing NFT items. These items can vary in rarity and value, adding an element of surprise and excitement.Altura Gaurd II: Social Login and Wallet Connection FeaturesAltura's user-friendly authentication tools are a simple and easy-to-use method that can be used on mobile, desktop, or other platforms and allows developers to effortlessly generate wallets for users within the game. The tool also introduces a social login feature that enables users to derive a private key from OAuth logins (e.g., Google, Twitter) via node operators. The user's private key is secured and divided into shares, split across the Web3Auth node network, and reconstructed upon successful login. The user also has the ability to take control of their keys at any time through the Altura Marketplace and use them with any other wallet solution.White Label NFT MarketplaceAltura provides a white-label NFT marketplace solution, facilitating the creation of personalized branded platforms, and streamlines the process to quickly establish a presence and engage with the digital collectibles market. Altura's solution enables developers to build a completely customizable storefront, import custom tokens, and set the currencies used in the marketplace. Additionally, it provides several built-in activity tracking tools, rich discovery and browsing functionality, and a unified hub for all of your collections, creating a custom user experience and making marketplace management effortless. Altura's marketplace offers a user-friendly experience, allowing players to easily browse and purchase NFTs on their thriving platform with an audience of over 70,000 players.Singularity payment methodSingularity enables users to effortlessly and securely purchase NFTs using fiat, or tokens, in the fastest and most user friendly manner possible. For NFTs, the user can simply pay with their credit card, without the need for KYC or onboarding, and get their NFT delivered to their wallet instantly. Singularity aggregates several regional payment methods, covering 20+ fiat payment methods supported in over 200 countries. Further, the entire checkout and purchase experience happens within the application itself, and the user is never redirected to third-party applications for the purposes of wallet connection, or bridging.double jump will continue to work with a wide range of domestic and international Web3 partners with cutting-edge technology to provide the latest technological solutions to maximize support for blockchain game developers at Oasys and HOME Verse.9Lives Arena White label MarketplaceThe 9Lives Arena white label marketplace ensures that users can enjoy a seamless trading experience tailor-made for 9Lives Arena players. With Altura's technology, wallet connection provides secure, wallet-agnostic user authentication, supporting various login methods, including social media. Smart NFTs introduce evolving NFT properties based on in-game actions or events, creating a unique, interactive layer in the gaming experience. Additionally, Burnable NFTs, which can be removed or 'burned' from the game, serve for special actions like redeeming items or controlling asset scarcity, thereby adding strategic depth to the game. Lastly, the integration of Singularity enables users to easily participate in the web3 element of the game by allowing them to purchase NFTs with a credit card.■ About AlturaAltura makes it easy to build, scale, and monetize Web3 games. Altura's API and SDKs allow you to create, update, and transfer NFTs in-game without technical complexity or costly investment. Our built-in authentication tools secure your NFT economy, simplify user enrollment, and instill trust in your player base. With the help of our marketplace solutions, you have the flexibility to sell your NFTs on our thriving marketplace or create your own custom, branded storefront with our white label solution.■ About SingularityTailor-made for web3, Singularity enables devs to effortlessly and securely onboard new users, allowing them to purchase NFTs directly using credit cards in the fastest and most user-friendly manner possible.■ About HOME VerseHOME Verse is a Layer 2 blockchain operated by double jump built using Optimistic Rollup on the game-optimized blockchain "Oasys". Follow HOME Verse's twitter accounts for new game announcements and updates.■ About double jumpFounded in 2018, double jump Inc. is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and blockchain games, such as“My Crypto Heroes” and“Brave Frontier Heroes.” The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy. double jump has partnered with some of the largest gaming companies including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Sega, as well as LINE and bitFlyer Holdings. The company's goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries by providing the necessary technology and tools.

