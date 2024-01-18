Papa Johns Pizza Nebraska Announces $50,000 In Grants Awarded To Community Nonprofits In The Omaha And Lincoln Areas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grants awarded through the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community

- Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa JohnsOMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Papa Johns Pizza of Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska announced that the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community has awarded $50,000 in grants to support community nonprofits in the state's two largest cities.Organizations in the Omaha area receiving $27,500 from the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community include:●Food Bank for the Heartland - $7500 to support the emergency and supplemental food needs of families in Nebraska and Western Iowa ( )●Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands - $5000 to help provide a safe place for kids to learn and grow ( )●Junior League of Omaha - $5000 help advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training ( )●Completely Kids - $5000 to support a safe, academically supportive, and enriching environment for kids after school ( )●Banisters Leadership Academy - $5000 to support a statewide movement whose mission is to strengthen youth and their families through leadership ( )Organizations in the Lincoln area receiving $22,500 from the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community include:●Food Bank of Lincoln –$7500 to help alleviate hunger in Southeast Nebraska ( )●Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln - $5000 to help bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and changing youth lives for the better ( )●Boys & Girls Club Lincoln - $5000 to help empower youth to reach their full potential ( )●Lighthouse Lincoln - $5000 to support the After School program that supports middle and high school students academically, recreationally and nourishingly ( )In nearly 40 states across the United States the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community is awarding $1.4 million to 270 organizations whose work supports the Foundation's focus areas – youth leadership and entrepreneurship, food security and food waste reduction. Earlier in 2023, Papa Johns of Omaha and Lincoln joined other Papa Johns franchisees in applying for grants to support the work of these organizations in their respective communities.“These grants from The Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community are our latest effort to deliver on three of our company's core values – People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs,” said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa Johns.“The work of organizations that build and empower the next generation of leaders, fight hunger and reduce food waste is critical to our world's future. We are proud to partner with franchise owners such as Papa Johns of Lincoln to support our shared goals of building healthier, stronger communities and creating new opportunities for the people who live in them.”# # #About The Papa Johns Foundation for Building CommunityFounded in 2019, the Papa Johns Foundation supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all. We believe empowered communities overcome divides through civility and unity, and we support organizations that share our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Through partnerships with leading national and local community organizations, the Papa Johns Foundation's philanthropic approach focuses on Youth Leadership & Entrepreneurship, Food Security and Food Waste Reduction. foundation/

