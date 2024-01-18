(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAuNTcon Presents a Showcase of Indie Horror Films at 2024 Event

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HAuNTcon Presents a Showcase of Indie Horror Films at 2024 Event

HAuNTcon, the iconic event known for its roots in the haunted attraction industry, is breaking new ground in 2024 by venturing into the realms of the indie film industry. This year, the conference presents an exclusive private screening of four feature films, promising attendees a thrilling experience like never before.

Hauntcon, the longest-running trade show in the haunt industry, has been a staple event for over 25 years. Attendees can expect to see the latest in haunt and horror products, services, and technologies, as well as attend workshops and seminars led by industry experts.

Indie Horror Film Lineup:

1. Haunt Season - Directed by Jake Jarvi

Recent acting school graduate Matilda takes on a role in a Halloween haunt attraction, only to find herself facing a costumed killer who turns fake injuries into gory reality. On Halloween night, Matilda and her newfound friends must band together to stop the terrifying onslaught.

Showtime: Friday, Feb 9th at 3pm EST

2. Kill Giggles - Directed by Jaysen P. Buterin

Tommy dos Santos, a unique character on his own path, sets out on a mission to bring down the once-great clown king known as "Giggles." Clowns, once the stuff of nightmares, are now the prey as Tommy's body count rises in this fiendishly frightening tale.

Showtime: Saturday, Feb 10th at 9am EST

3. The Haunting of Cottonwood - Directed by Michael Mclaren

David and Georgina's luck takes a dark turn when they inherit Cottonwood, an old Victorian house with an evil past. Unaware of the horrors within, the family must confront the malevolent forces tied to the house.

Showtime: Saturday, Feb 10th at 12pm EST

4. iPossessed - Directed and Produced by Carl Rimi

A group of friends makes a pact with a demon, only to realize that the demons they face might be the ones within. As they fight for their souls, they discover the true horror lies inside.

Showtime: Saturday, Feb 10th at 3pm EST

Exclusive Screening Access

For $30, attendees with a general admission ticket can enjoy an exclusive private screening of all four indie horror films. Immerse in the world of horror and witness these gripping tales unfold.

HAuNTcon 2024: Beyond Boundaries

This year, HAuNTcon expands its horizons to include the indie film and immersive events sectors. The innovative approach aims to unite professionals in the horror domain, fostering collaboration and inspiring the creation of remarkable careers and businesses in the horror space.

Event Highlights:

Trade Show: Discover the latest and greatest in Halloween and haunted attraction products . From animatronics to eerie decor, the trade show is a one-stop-shop for haunt enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Seminars and Workshops: Learn from leaders in the industry! HAuNTcon offers a series of seminars and workshops covering everything from haunted house design and special effects to marketing strategies for the haunting enterprise.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow haunters, industry experts, and potential collaborators. HAuNTcon provides the perfect platform to expand networking and share the passion for the spooky and macabre.

Haunted Attraction Tours: Explore the most spine-tingling haunted attractions in the area. From haunted houses to immersive experiences, HAuNTcon delivers on a journey through the dark side.

Event Details:

Date: February 9th to 11th, 2024

Location: Hilton Ocean Center Daytona Beach, 100 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $30

Indie Horror Movie Pass: $30

VIP Access: $195 (includes all events)

HAuNTcon Website:

Ticket Link: /hauntcon-attend

Ultimate Haunt Tour Florida Tickets:

Prepare for a on-of-a-kind experience at HAuNTcon 2024. For more information and to register for the event, visit the official HAuNTcon website. Get ready to be scared, Daytona Beach!

