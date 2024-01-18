(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 SD-WAN and SASE Voice of Customer: Asia-Pacific View" report has been added to

The report presents key insights into how the market is developing in terms of SD-WAN and SASE technologies and entails a holistic view of how the APAC market will continue to adopt these technologies in the future.

In May and June 2023, the analyst conducted a global survey of network decision makers to understand businesses' perceptions and purchase decisions regarding SD-WAN and SASE. This report examines responses from APAC businesses of various sizes in verticals including financial services, healthcare, retail, education, government, technology, and manufacturing.

The results provide a glimpse of enterprise decision processes, including digitalization trends, SD-WAN deployment trends, benefits and challenges of SD-WAN solutions, SD-WAN buying preferences, SASE adoption trends, reasons for SASE deployment, SASE adoption challenges, and preferred partners for SASE deployment.

The 2023 enterprise network survey validates that APAC businesses are aggressively deploying SD-WAN solutions across branch locations as part of their digital transformation initiatives. Some businesses have implemented SASE while others are still learning about and analyzing the benefits of deploying a SASE solution.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

Research Objectives and Methodology



Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile Enterprises' Network Services Budget

Businesses' Digitalization View



Digital Transformation Perspective Top Technology Trends Among APAC Businesses

SD-WAN Market Trends



SD-WAN Deployment Trends Among APAC Businesses

Benefits Businesses Achieved From SD-WAN Deployment

Top Challenges Businesses Faced while Deploying SD-WAN

Important Criteria in Selecting an SD-WAN Solution Preferred Model for Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Solution

SASE Market Trends



SASE Adoption Trends Among APAC Businesses

Drivers of SASE Adoption

SASE Adoption Challenges Preferred Partner for SASE Deployment

