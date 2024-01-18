DEADLINE ALERT For EH, BRBS, MVST, And EL: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ... .

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH )

Class Period: January 20, 2022 – November 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an EHang shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc . (NYSE: BRBS )

Class Period: March 10, 2023 – October 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Blue Ridge's financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Blue Ridge shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST )

Class Period: October 19, 2022 – November 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Grant rescinded; (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Microvast shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL )

Class Period: August 18, 2022 – May 2, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the Company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, and increased inventory levels. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.

If you are an Estee Lauder shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter/FRC_LAW .

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ... , or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

...

