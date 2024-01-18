Washington Wine Industry Launches Allen Shoup Memorial Fellowship

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Writers and communicators invited to apply for immersive Washington wine experience.

Seattle, WA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington wine industry is launching a fellowship for emerging writers and communicators. The Allen Shoup Memorial Fellowship is an industry-wide collaboration that brings together the Washington State Wine Commission, Auction of Washington Wines, Washington Winegrowers Association, Washington Wine Industry Foundation, individuals, wineries and growers.

The Fellowship was established in memory of Allen Shoup, who passed away in 2022. Shoup played a pioneering role in developing Washington's wine industry as the longtime head of the state's biggest winery, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, and later as the owner of his own acclaimed winery, Long Shadows Vintners.

“Allen made it his mission to grow the global reputation of Washington wines,” said Dane Narbaitz, Shoup's stepson and President of Long Shadows.“He led through industry collaboration and believed deeply in the power of storytelling. This fellowship represents key principles of his legacy. I know he would be honored.”

Funded entirely through donations, the fellowship awards one writer or communicator each year with an immersive trip to Washington's vineyards and wineries, along with a stipend. An expert panel will choose the fellowship recipient, with input from an industry advisory committee. The 2024 selection panel includes:



National wine writer seat: Karen MacNeil, Karen MacNeil & Co.

PNW-based wine writer seat: Sean Sullivan, Northwest Wine Report

Wine professional at large seat: Eric Degerman, Great Northwest Wine

WA Wine industry seat: Devyani Gupta, Valdemar Estates Shoup family representative: Dane Narbaitz, Long Shadows Vintners

“Allen was one of the earliest champions of the Washington wine industry, traveling the world to tell our story,” said Chris Stone, Deputy Director of the Washington State Wine Commission.“This fellowship celebrates that spirit, and looks toward the future by inviting new writers and communicators into our community-hopefully creating lifelong ambassadors for Washington wine.”

Applications are now open for interested writers and communicators. The deadline to apply is February 29, 2024.



APPLICATION LINK .



About the Washington State Wine Commission:

The Washington State Wine Commission (WSWC) represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in Washington State. Guided by an appointed board, the mission of the WSWC is to drive growth of Washington Wine through Marketing, Communications, and Viticulture & Enology Research. Funded almost entirely by the industry through assessments based on grape and wine sales, WSWC is a state government agency, established by the legislature in 1987. To learn more, visit .

About the Auction of Washington Wines:

The Northwest Wine Benefit Foundation, DBA Auction of Washington Wines, is committed to supporting the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting our community. We have raised over $63 million since our inception in 1988. To learn more, visit auctionofwawines .

About Washington Winegrowers Association

Founded in 1983, the Washington Winegrowers Association supports winegrape growers, vintners, and allied members by addressing industry needs and collaborating to enhance the Washington wine industry. Washington Winegrowers Association provides state and federal advocacy and education on industry matters, serving as a unifying voice and stewarding relationships across the wine industry, with its members, growers, vintners, policymakers, educational institutions, and other industry partners. To learn more, visit .

About Washington Wine Industry Foundation

The Washington Wine Industry Foundation is a dynamic network of wine industry professionals united by a common vision: to foster a thriving Washington wine industry. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Foundation facilitates, manages, and distributes funding to confront challenges and invest in solutions including scholarships, industry events, and sustainability such as pest control, clean plants, risk management, safety, and more. Through collaboration and partnerships, the Foundation honors the industry's heritage while forging a path to a flourishing future for Washington wine. To learn more, visit

