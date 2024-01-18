Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the military vehicle electrification market size is predicted to reach $12.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.

The growth in the military vehicle electrification market is due to the increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries for military vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest military vehicle electrification market share . Major players in the military vehicle electrification market include BAE Systems PLC, Arquus, Leonardo S.p.A., Textron Inc., General Motors Company, Oshkosh Corporation, Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Military Vehicle Electrification Market Segments

.By Technology: Hybrid, Fully Electric

.By Operation: Manned, Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous

.By Platform: Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles

.By System: Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, Power Conversion

.By Geography: The global military vehicle electrification market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The military vehicle electrification are used for electrifying the military vehicles by replacing traditionally used fossil fuels with electricity to power light-duty vehicles, medium-and heavy-duty trucks, and others. The primary goal of military vehicle electrification is to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Characteristics

3. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Trends And Strategies

4. Military Vehicle Electrification Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Size And Growth

......

27. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Air Charter Services Market